BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Dead body found in Phuket mangroves

Dead body found in Phuket mangroves

PHUKET: The body of a man (possibly a fisherman) was found floating in the sea on the margin of mangroves in Koh Kaew yesterday (Mar 26).

deathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 27 March 2022, 12:00PM

Dead body was found in Koh Kaew last Saturday (Mar 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Dead body was found in Koh Kaew last Saturday (Mar 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Dead body was found in Koh Kaew last Saturday (Mar 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Dead body was found in Koh Kaew last Saturday (Mar 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Dead body was found in Koh Kaew last Saturday (Mar 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Dead body was found in Koh Kaew last Saturday (Mar 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Dead body was found in Koh Kaew last Saturday (Mar 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Dead body was found in Koh Kaew last Saturday (Mar 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Dead body was found in Koh Kaew last Saturday (Mar 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Dead body was found in Koh Kaew last Saturday (Mar 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Dead body was found in Koh Kaew last Saturday (Mar 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Dead body was found in Koh Kaew last Saturday (Mar 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

At around 4.30pm, Lt Col Chittiwa Thanavitwilas of Phuket City Police was notified by patrol officers that local residents found a dead body in the sea not far from Samakkhi Soi 9 on Phuket’s eastern shore.

Having received the information, police with Kusoldharm rescue workers, Vachira Phuket Hospital staff and a forensic expert rushed to scene where they found a body of a man "stuck" at the edge of a the mangroves.

The body was taken out of the water and examined. The deceased turned out to be an elderly male dressed in white and pink striped polo shirt and blue pants. A medical mask was still under the man’s chin. No injuries or other suspicious signs were discovered.

Not far from the body officers found plastic bag with cash and personal papers. The later let to identify the dead as Sahat Bunchan, 59, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

The body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for autopsy. Police are now trying to find the man’s relatives.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Claimants scrap for B1bn of Bang Tao beachfront land
More stable power supply hoped for mid-year
Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues
Russia, Ukraine set for face-to-face peace talks
Phuket marks 258 new COVID cases, two more deaths
SSO warns hospitals: treat COVID patients or be delisted
Second black box of crashed China Eastern plane recovered: state media
Seafood festival underway in Saphan Hin as foreign arrivals plunge
15 illegal migrants sharing a single Pajero nabbed in Kanchanaburi
Govt spokesman tests positive for COVID-19, forced to work from home
Thailand to continue treating COVID-19 patients with local healing herb, favipiravir
Phuket marks Earth Hour 2022
Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?
Biden says ‘butcher’ Putin ‘cannot remain in power’
Phuket Opinion: Patong public transport drivers shine again

 

Phuket community
Seafood festival underway in Saphan Hin as foreign arrivals plunge

Last paragraph makes no sense. Arrivals in January should be at least 50,000 a day (working back fro...(Read More)

Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues

Flip... flop... flip... flop... flip... ... ... flop Welcome to Thailand....(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

Rich people are not going to want to reside in a developing country with a corrupted police force ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Patong public transport drivers shine again

Anyone stupid enoug to leave the keys in their vehicle and walk away is asking for trouble. Anyone s...(Read More)

Phuket marks Earth Hour 2022

Renowned resort city??? Who thought that one up! LOL. We didn't notice anyone turning lights off...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

Yesterday there were only 9 infected arrivals. Surely that reflects the low numbers of tourists comi...(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

Venom in the tail. ..."Things come with certain limitations". These limitations give you a...(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

@ Sir Burr, the answer on your question is: A Thai bureaucraat who arrives in morning at his office...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

The true Phuket tourism drama is contained in what ms Nanrhasiri is NOT talking about. It's a b...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

A new piece of TAT fantasy: The "Multiplier Effect". Let's wait for next TAT fairy tai...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
PaintFX
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design

 