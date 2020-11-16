BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Viral photos humiliate officials, and gets them to act! Protesters wrap monument? || November 16

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Viral photos humiliate officials, and gets them to act! Protesters wrap monument? || November 16

PHUKET XTRA - November 16 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Funny viral photos spur officials to act |:| Protesters wrap banner around monument |:| Silence over student’s death |:| PPAO elections |:| Phuket Smart Bus rolls on |:| Office closures for 4-day weekend |:| 1 new Thailand Covid case Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 16 November 2020, 06:37PM

Phuket community
Hamilton equals Schumacher title record in Turkey domination

If a country wins 7 world cups, are they the best? What if they only play against non-competitive c...(Read More)

Ambassadors continue Phuket ‘fam trip’

It will help that they report in their country that Phuket is a nice place to visit, but, only ambas...(Read More)

‘Discipline’ can help cut road toll

"Discipline" has always been the key throughout man's history. That's why there a...(Read More)

Tripadvisor warn Thai hotel that sued guest over bad review

Kurt,do you know the meaning of "legal actions" or why do you have to use a question mark ...(Read More)

Govt offices to close for ‘tourism boost’ long weekend

Kurt, most shops are open as usual. Those employed at a government office are being paid by the gove...(Read More)

Ambassadors arrive for Phuket test trip

@reality check Why should they stay in quarantine first ? They reside in Thailand !...(Read More)

Govt offices to close for ‘tourism boost’ long weekend

@Kurt, Well well this Government has borrowed over 2.6 Trillion bath in the last 9 months....(Read More)

Govt offices to close for ‘tourism boost’ long weekend

Are employers paying for these repeating 'economy boosting' holidays? Money for it has to co...(Read More)

‘Discipline’ can help cut road toll

Increase fines tenfold and seize vehicles until they are paid. Inconvenient for the cops at first bu...(Read More)

Tripadvisor warn Thai hotel that sued guest over bad review

@ Pascal, as you wrote; The hotel went to far far with 'legal'(?) actions. When a thai hotel...(Read More)

 

