PHUKET XTRA - November 16 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Funny viral photos spur officials to act |:| Protesters wrap banner around monument |:| Silence over student’s death |:| PPAO elections |:| Phuket Smart Bus rolls on |:| Office closures for 4-day weekend |:| 1 new Thailand Covid case Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 16 November 2020, 06:37PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
If a country wins 7 world cups, are they the best? What if they only play against non-competitive c...(Read More)
It will help that they report in their country that Phuket is a nice place to visit, but, only ambas...(Read More)
"Discipline" has always been the key throughout man's history. That's why there a...(Read More)
Kurt,do you know the meaning of "legal actions" or why do you have to use a question mark ...(Read More)
Kurt, most shops are open as usual. Those employed at a government office are being paid by the gove...(Read More)
@reality check Why should they stay in quarantine first ? They reside in Thailand !...(Read More)
@Kurt, Well well this Government has borrowed over 2.6 Trillion bath in the last 9 months....(Read More)
Are employers paying for these repeating 'economy boosting' holidays? Money for it has to co...(Read More)
Increase fines tenfold and seize vehicles until they are paid. Inconvenient for the cops at first bu...(Read More)
@ Pascal, as you wrote; The hotel went to far far with 'legal'(?) actions. When a thai hotel...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.