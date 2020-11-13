Phuket Smart Bus to ride again

PHUKET: The Phuket Smart Bus will resume rolling from Phuket International Airport on Monday (Nov 16) and continue along its standard route down the west coast to Rawai Pier at the southern end of the island.

transport

By The Phuket News

Friday 13 November 2020, 05:25PM

The Smart Bus will resume services on Monday (Nov 16), but under a trial period only with just four services in each direction each day. Image: PKSB

The bus will continue along its old route. Image: PKSB

The buses have been cleaned to ’New Normal’ requirements after each run since January. Photo: PKSB

The buses have been cleaned to ’New Normal’ requirements after each run since January. Photo: PKSB

The buses have been cleaned to ’New Normal’ requirements after each run since January. Photo: PKSB

The service was stopped in March just before the island went into full ‘Tambon Lockdown’ and all foreign commercial passenger flights were banned from entering the country as a COVID-19 protection measure, Phuket Smart Bus Co Ltd (PKSB) General Manager Wanida Nimnuan explained to The Phuket News today (Nov 13).

Of note, Phuket Smart Bus was among the first to introduce ‘New Normal’ protection measures, with each bus cleaned with alcohol-based sanitiser after completing each run when the COVID-19 alarm sounded in January.

The bus service will resume on Monday, but only under a trial period to determine whether operating the service is viable during the current economic situation.

“The bus will pick up and drop off passengers at the existing 13 bus stops along the route, and the still fares range from B50 to B170, depending on the distance travelled like before,” she said.

“However, this is a trial period. We will have to see passengers’ response and the number of tourists or local people using our bus, so we can adjust the bus schedule,” Ms Wanida added.

During the trial relaunch, the bus will make its rounds along the route only four times a day, Ms Wanida explained.

The first Smart Bus will depart Phuket airport at 10am, followed by others at midday, 3pm and 5:30pm, she said.

The first Smart Bus will depart Rawai Pier at 7:30am followed by others at 9am, 12:30pm and 2:30pm, she added.

“We are offering a new choice for travel on the island. If you want more information, please see our Facebook page or our website,” Ms Wanida said.







