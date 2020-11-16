Govt offices to close for ‘tourism boost’ long weekend

PHUKET: Government offices will close this Thursday and Friday (Nov 19-20) as both days have been declared special public holidays to help boost domestic tourism throughout the country.

tourismeconomics

By The Phuket News

Monday 16 November 2020, 10:39AM

Image: The Phuket News / Graphics

The special public holidays, creating the coming four-day weekend, was approved by the Cabinet in September.

In that announcement, the Cabinet also approved another special long weekend in December, by moving the substitution day public holiday for National Father’s Day.

Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said before the Cabinet decision to create the long weekends that he hoped the long holidays would help to spur domestic tourism and the economy

This Thursday and Friday, most government offices on the island will be closed including the Phuket Immigration Office, Employment Office, Land Transport Office and the island’s three District Offices.

All main bank branches will be closed, except branches in shopping centres, which will remain open as normal.

There will be no ban on the sale of alcohol.

Police stations across the island will remain open for the public and some local consulates will also be open to serve their respective citizens on this national holiday.