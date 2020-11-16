Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Govt offices to close for ‘tourism boost’ long weekend

Govt offices to close for ‘tourism boost’ long weekend

PHUKET: Government offices will close this Thursday and Friday (Nov 19-20) as both days have been declared special public holidays to help boost domestic tourism throughout the country.

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Monday 16 November 2020, 10:39AM

Image: The Phuket News / Graphics

Image: The Phuket News / Graphics

The special public holidays, creating the coming four-day weekend, was approved by the Cabinet in September.

In that announcement, the Cabinet also approved another special long weekend in December, by moving the substitution day public holiday for National Father’s Day.

Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said before the Cabinet decision to create the long weekends that he hoped the long holidays would help to spur domestic tourism and the economy

This Thursday and Friday, most government offices on the island will be closed including the Phuket Immigration Office, Employment Office, Land Transport Office and the island’s three District Offices.

Dan About Thailand

All main bank branches will be closed, except branches in shopping centres, which will remain open as normal.

There will be no ban on the sale of alcohol.

Police stations across the island will remain open for the public and some local consulates will also be open to serve their respective citizens on this national holiday.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 16 November 2020 - 11:09:19 

Are employers paying for these repeating 'economy boosting' holidays? Money for it has to come from somewhere.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ambassadors continue Phuket ‘fam trip’
‘Discipline’ can help cut road toll
Charter rewrite takes centre stage again
Officials defend screening measures
Phuket Opinion: Opening the floodgates
Quarantine debate next week
Ambassadors arrive for Phuket test trip
Phuket election candidates warned of campaign rules
PHUKET XTRA VIDEO: Thai hotel had guest jailed, TripAdvisor doesn’t forget! ’Smart Pier’ project? || November 13
Alro changes regulations on SorPorKor land use
Bangkok set for day of rallies
‘Let’s Go Halves’ campaign a boon for Phuket
Suu Kyi’s party wins absolute majority in Myanmar polls
Tripadvisor warn Thai hotel that sued guest over bad review
Phuket Smart Bus to ride again

 

Phuket community
Govt offices to close for ‘tourism boost’ long weekend

Are employers paying for these repeating 'economy boosting' holidays? Money for it has to co...(Read More)

‘Discipline’ can help cut road toll

Increase fines tenfold and seize vehicles until they are paid. Inconvenient for the cops at first bu...(Read More)

Tripadvisor warn Thai hotel that sued guest over bad review

@ Pascal, as you wrote; The hotel went to far far with 'legal'(?) actions. When a thai hotel...(Read More)

Ambassadors arrive for Phuket test trip

What does the govt hope to gain by showing these ambassadors a Phuket that is not functioning. Rest...(Read More)

‘Discipline’ can help cut road toll

{We have succeeded in tackling the problem of people smoking in public places, air-conditioned resta...(Read More)

Ambassadors arrive for Phuket test trip

Did the Ambassadors' Phuket trip made sense as Thailand keeps her borders almost completely clos...(Read More)

‘Discipline’ can help cut road toll

The fines in thailand for motoing offenses are just are joke and enforcement of the rules is an even...(Read More)

Quarantine debate next week

@Dek, great suggestion! For this year I only will ask Santa just 2 things. Increasing incinerator c...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Opening the floodgates

Very sad to hear ThorFinger ! I hope the economy will survive without further investments from you. ...(Read More)

Tripadvisor warn Thai hotel that sued guest over bad review

The so called 'one-sided' warning from TripAdvisor is clear: 'Hotels should not mess aro...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
https://sgssecurity.com/
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
K9 Point
Phuket Property
Kvik Phuket
Property in Phuket
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
AVC Engineering
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand

 