Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cabinet nod for long holidays in Nov, Dec

Cabinet nod for long holidays in Nov, Dec

THAILAND: The cabinet today (Sept 22) approved two long-weekend holidays, one in November and the other in December, proposed by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to spur the economy.


By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 22 September 2020, 04:33PM

Travellers return to Bangkok at Hua Lampong railway station at the end of the long-weekend holiday early this month. Photo: Bangkok Post file.

Travellers return to Bangkok at Hua Lampong railway station at the end of the long-weekend holiday early this month. Photo: Bangkok Post file.

The first break is November 19-22, with Thursday the 19th and Friday the 20th to be declared special public holidays.

In December, Monday the 7th – originally a holiday in lieu of the 5th, National Father’s Day. which falls on Saturday – is to be deferred to Friday the 11th instead in order to create a long holiday Dec 10-13. Dec 10 is Constitution Day.

Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said before the cabinet meeting that he hoped the long holidays would help spur domestic tourism and the economy.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race! Electric ferries coming? || September 22
Drug busts land weapons haul, draft dodger
Chinese tycoon and Xi critic jailed for 18 years for corruption
Public Health deputy permanent secretary joins national health conference in Phuket
Navy recovers body of captain from storm-sunk fishing boat
Phuket-based Asia Catamarans launches new Stealth catamarans
PM pledges more cash if virus returns
Rally leaders face charges
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thousands join Thailand protest! Immigration overwhelmed, and sends warning? || September 21
Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand
Scandinavians eye long stays in Phuket under new visa
Tourists face arrest, jail for overstaying
Thailand’s first electric ‘e-ferries’ on track to launch in Phuket
Activists end rally after submitting demands
Electricity outage to affect Pa Khlok

 

Phuket community
UK exempts Thais from quarantine

"PN has gone to the dogs" Actually that happened a long time ago. The same day a certai...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

How about making the tourists you have here feel welcomed. We continue to spend money and are virus ...(Read More)

Russian woman killed in motorbike accident on Rawai beachfront

Another person is killed and the usual suspects don't comment ! No questions like:"was he t...(Read More)

UK exempts Thais from quarantine

Best news in a while ! The great protector says good bye. ...(Read More)

Activists end rally after submitting demands

K..."A Nation in a positive growing process." Best describe how is that relevant when you ...(Read More)

UK exempts Thais from quarantine

r.2...If anyone can't string a few words together into a coherent, factual manner in English, wr...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

Somethings smells off, not sure if its the Durian chips or the PM?...(Read More)

Phuket-based Asia Catamarans launches new Stealth catamarans

How much about cost one? Horst...(Read More)

Ministry vows Bangkok special tourist visa arrivals by October

Thai Government refuse to understand, that foreigners, after a year of hard working go out for a fre...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

Does Thai Immigration has enough handcuffs/shackles, prison space for thousands of overstayers? Have...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Kvik Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Diamond Resort Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 