The first break is November 19-22, with Thursday the 19th and Friday the 20th to be declared special public holidays.
In December, Monday the 7th – originally a holiday in lieu of the 5th, National Father’s Day. which falls on Saturday – is to be deferred to Friday the 11th instead in order to create a long holiday Dec 10-13. Dec 10 is Constitution Day.
Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said before the cabinet meeting that he hoped the long holidays would help spur domestic tourism and the economy.
