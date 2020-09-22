Cabinet nod for long holidays in Nov, Dec

THAILAND: The cabinet today (Sept 22) approved two long-weekend holidays, one in November and the other in December, proposed by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to spur the economy.



By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 22 September 2020, 04:33PM

Travellers return to Bangkok at Hua Lampong railway station at the end of the long-weekend holiday early this month. Photo: Bangkok Post file.

The first break is November 19-22, with Thursday the 19th and Friday the 20th to be declared special public holidays. In December, Monday the 7th – originally a holiday in lieu of the 5th, National Father’s Day. which falls on Saturday – is to be deferred to Friday the 11th instead in order to create a long holiday Dec 10-13. Dec 10 is Constitution Day. Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said before the cabinet meeting that he hoped the long holidays would help spur domestic tourism and the economy.