PHUKET XTRA - January 12 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket alcohol ban, pubs closed |:| No extra quarantine in Phuket for those who finished |:| Lower utility bills in new relief package |:| 287 new Covid cases in Thailand today Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 12 January 2021, 06:51PM
