BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket pubs, bars ordered to close at midnight

Phuket pubs, bars ordered to close at midnight

PHUKET: All entertainment venues in Phuket are to close at midnight and restaurants are not to sell alcohol after midnight following an order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (Jan  11).

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 12 January 2021, 10:06AM

The order. Image: Phuketanticovid19

The order. Image: Phuketanticovid19

The order was marked to come into effect today (Jan 12) and will remain in effect until Jan 20 or further notice, the order explained.

The order marked that preventative measures were needed in order to prevent any further spread of COVID-19 considering the current outbreak of COVID-19 elsewhere in the country.

Although Phuket currently has zero cases of people confirmed infected with COVID-19, the island has been classified as a yellow “high surveillance” area.

https://sgssecurity.com/

The late-night alcohol ban follows a meeting of the Communicable Disease Committee, chaired by Governor Narong, yesterday (Jan 11). The committee unanimously agreed to order entertainment venues and restaurants to do as follows:

  1. All entertainment venues, pubs, bars, karaoke venues and other places that open to provide similar services must close at midnight.
  2. Restaurants and food courts are not allowed to sell alcohol beverages inside the venues after midnight.

Failure to comply with the order may be punished under Section 51 of Disease Control Act 2015, which incurs a fine of up to B20,000, or under Section 52 of the act, which invokes a penalty of up to one year imprisonment or a fine of up to B100,000 or both, the order noted.

Those found breaching the order will also be charged under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations B.E. 2548 (2005), which invokes a penalty of up to two years imprisonment or up to B40,000 or both, the order warned.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 12 January 2021 - 13:08:44 

It is good to forbid alcohol in restaurants and close venues at  midnight. Because after midnight only are the hours that Covid-19 could spread. Right? Another show/symbolic measure, together of course with the punishment promising. Something what never will carried out, it is just a Thai 'order'.  Looks like the Phuket Officialdom is panicking.

Sandbar | 12 January 2021 - 12:40:46 

This sounds like the "entre" before the "main meal"! Start stocking up on the booze....we all know what's around the corner...ban on all alcohol sales!

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Four rescued after boat capsizes off Phuket
Water supply outage to affect west and central Phuket
Phuket EOCs to enforce COVID measures for new arrivals
No extra quarantine in Phuket for foreigners exiting quarantine in Bangkok
Malaysia declares virus emergency, sparking anger
Woman arrested following ‘k-powdered milk’ drug cocktail deaths
Woman nabbed for noodle shop ‘snatch and run’ to pay drug debt
Gorillas at San Diego zoo test positive for COVID-19
Municipality keen to buy COVID vaccines with its own money
Government forms committee for vaccine rollout
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Should COVID casino ’law breakers’ get free medical treatment? Health Minister asks... || January 11
China says WHO coronavirus experts to visit from Thursday
Phuket Red Cross calls for blood donations as reserves run low
Electricity outage to affect Kalim
Mother dies in car accident on family weekend getaway

 

Phuket community
No extra quarantine in Phuket for foreigners exiting quarantine in Bangkok

Hahaha ! Exactly as I said. Guess someone should shut up for a while now ! ...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

So if getting on a flight places an individual at risk of being infected why is everyone flying into...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

@ChrisWC You can either believe Mr. know it all better K. , or you book a flight , download the n...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

Trying to register a departure through the Phuget.go.th [sic] web site was futile, it requires usag...(Read More)

Municipality keen to buy COVID vaccines with its own money

Wow, very rich Khon Kaen Municipality. I am sure Officialdom there takes very well care of unemploye...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars ordered to close at midnight

It is good to forbid alcohol in restaurants and close venues at midnight. Because after midnight on...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars ordered to close at midnight

This sounds like the "entre" before the "main meal"! Start stocking up on the bo...(Read More)

Mother dies in car accident on family weekend getaway

Was traveling from Phuket to a 'popular market' north of Phuket not a kind of unneeded trave...(Read More)

Mother dies in car accident on family weekend getaway

Perhaps the green plated car was used that day privately? However, the driver for sure not has enoug...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

@Pascale. No 'BS'. Coming from 'red' area requests quarantine. A BKK ASQ certificate...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Thanyapura
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
K9 Point
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
Benihana Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort

 