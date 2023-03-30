1- French tourists injured as van flips in Kamala
2- Central Festival taxi drivers called in by police over intimidation
4- Phuket braces for Songkran spike
PHUKET XTRA - March 30 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Thursday 30 March 2023, 04:57PM
1- French tourists injured as van flips in Kamala
2- Central Festival taxi drivers called in by police over intimidation
4- Phuket braces for Songkran spike
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Of course Thailand is singled out. It is a diplomatic way to let Thailand know it has to restore dem...(Read More)
Wow, a new one!! Just before 'Fools day'! Whale poop! Are they reall thinking the people b...(Read More)
Stop all this nonsense, and start to practice the continue 'mouth work' about environment an...(Read More)
What is wrong with present roads from BKk to 'Andaman'? It's fine as it is. The continue...(Read More)
Instead, maybe the PM should propose the establishment of a new whaling industry to reduce the amoun...(Read More)
Simply a pre-election comment. The sole purpose is to win his own election and the Expo vote All rh...(Read More)
If Phuket is selected for Expo, I will eat my hat. The fundamental elements in Thailand are simply ...(Read More)
this morning lot's of police in banglar, looks alike another raid ...(Read More)
The van drivers' behaviour has gotten increasingly worse if that is possible. Bullying their way...(Read More)
this must be a joke... the somchai of the day come up with the usual nonsense excuses... and even ge...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.