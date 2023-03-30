Phuket braces for Songkran spike

PHUKET: Phuket expects to see a 10% increase in hotel bookings during the Songkran festival next month.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 30 March 2023, 09:53AM

Tourists arrive on Phuket during the Songkran festival last year. Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran / Bangkok Post

Thaneth Tantipiriyakij, President of the Phuket Tourist Association, said on Wednesday (Mar 29) that the government’s We Travel Together tourism stimulus campaign has attracted more visitors to Phuket to celebrate the Thai New Year on Apr 13-15.

He said the island will hold parties and activities for tourists on Kata, Karon, Patong and other popular beaches, reports the Bangkok Post.

It is expected that over 40% of all domestic tourism will be concentrated in Phuket during Songkran, up from 30% in 2022. Phuket will also welcome more international arrivals next month.

Mr Thaneth said the top three countries of origin for foreign visitors are Russia, China and India, respectively.

Phuket International Airport will resume full operations in May after its taxiway maintenance has been completed, providing more slots for Chinese airlines, he said.

Suksit Suwandittakul, president of the Thai Hotels Association’s Southern Chapter, said Phuket has almost 200,000 hotel rooms and the average occupation in April is 60-70%.

However, this will rise by 5-10% during Songkran, according to a survey by Phuket City Development. He said the increase in incoming tourists is a result of the government’s We Travel Together tourism campaign.