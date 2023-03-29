Carnival Magic
French tourists injured as van flips in Kamala

French tourists injured as van flips in Kamala

PHUKET: Two French tourists suffered injuries when the minivan they were travelling in flipped on the road past Laem Singha, Kamala, this afternoon (Mar 29).

tourismtransportaccidents
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 29 March 2023, 05:34PM

Kamala Police were informed of the accident, on Kamala Hill, at about 3pm.

A rescue team soon arrived at the scene, and rushed Sandra Lopez, 50, and Frederic Antoine Sanchez, 50, to Patong Hospital.

Ms Lopez had suffered a broken left wrist and cuts in the accident. Mr Sanchez had suffered scratches to his body. Both tourists also described pain in their necks.

The pair were scheduled to check at The Chick Hotel Patong Phuket today, police noted.

The van was carrying eight passengers when the accident happened. No other passengers suffered injuries, police confirmed.

The van driver, not yet named in reports, said that the cause of the accident was brake failure.

The accident today was the second within a week on Kamala Hill. 

Two vans collided head-on on a sharp curve near Kalim Bay Thursday last week (Mar 23).

Five people, two men and three women, were injured. One of the injured was the driver. The other four were tourists. All five were rushed to Patong Hospital.

One of the van drivers explained that his right front tyre burst, causing him to lose control of the van, and crash head-on into the other, oncoming, van.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Capricornball | 29 March 2023 - 18:41:52 

Welcome to Phuket, and be thankful you weren't killed. Heck, you might even get a photo-op fruit basket! And other thing for certain is that you will see many more crappy vans, aggressive, reckless and dangerous drivers that will help to explain why you were almost killed before you got to your hotel. The road is overflowing with poorly maintained public transport vehicles driven by fools.

Kurt | 29 March 2023 - 17:50:28 

Condition of the brakes and the tires? Alcohol/drugs tests thai drivers?
Any journalistic follow up reports to expect?

 

