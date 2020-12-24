BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Two more Phuket Covid infections? Ex-Phuket prosecutors face corruption charges! || December 24

PHUKET XTRA - December 24 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Two more Phuket Covid infections |:| Migrant workers banned from leaving, entering Phuket |:| Former prosecutors face corruption charges |:| Thailand passes historic abortion bill, yet to be enacted Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 24 December 2020, 06:34PM

