PHUKET XTRA - December 24 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Two more Phuket Covid infections |:| Migrant workers banned from leaving, entering Phuket |:| Former prosecutors face corruption charges |:| Thailand passes historic abortion bill, yet to be enacted Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 24 December 2020, 06:34PM
