BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Fishing Port on restricted entry

Phuket Fishing Port on restricted entry

COVID-19Coronavirushealthmarine
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 December 2020, 07:24PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The move is hoped to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to the island by crews on board visiting fishing boats, as a vast majority of the crewmen aboard Thai fishing vessels are migrant workers, many of them from Myanmar.

Governor Narong explained in the order that the outbreak of COVID-19 in Samut Sakhon and other provinces posed a threat to health of people on the island, hence the need to regulate which fishing boats were allowed to continue to port in Phuket.

The order also stipulated:

Art-Tec Design
  1. Crews of fishing boats in Phuket must inform port authorities when entering or departing the port. All boats must return to the same port. 
  2. All fishing boats from other provinces are not allowed to dock at any Phuket ports. Trucks carrying fishing boats to Phuket are also not allowed to enter the province.
  3. All operators, boat owners, boat captains and crews must strictly follow disease control measures by maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks and washing hands with alcohol-based sanitiser as often as possible.
  4. The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command’s Maritime Enforcement Coordination Centre (THAI-MECC Area 3) and the Phuket office of the Marine Department must check ports in Phuket and Phuket’s coastal waters. Other relevant officials are also asked to check the movement of workers from neighboring countries. 

Failure to comply with the order may be punished under Section 51 of Disease Control Act 2015, which incurs a fine of up to B20,000, or under Section 52 of the act, which invokes a penalty of up to one year imprisonment or a fine of up to B100,000 or both, the order noted.

Those found breaching the order will also be charged under Section 9 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations B.E. 2548 (2005), the order warned.

The order was marked to come into effect today (Dec 23) and will remain in effect until further notice, the order explained.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket New Year mass events cancelled, COVID-19 protocols in force
Two sons of infected Phuket biker test positive for COVID
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Schools close over Phuket Covid infection! Mass COVID testing of migrants all negative? || December 23
Former Phuket Public Prosecutors face corruption charges
ONWR tackles Phuket’s long-term water supply woes
Russia not expecting ‘anything good’ from Biden administration
Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections
Patong Countdown New Year event cancelled
Cabinet approves relief for jobless
Phuket schools, colleges and universities close over COVID fears
Phuket man infected with COVID at big bike rally on Koh Lanta
PM mulls party bans after COVID outbreak
Second Phuket school closes early as parent confirmed COVID-positive
Phuket lockdown rumours ‘not true’, confirms vice governor
Phuket Governor issues COVID-19 compliance order

 

Phuket community
Phuket schools, colleges and universities close over COVID fears

Captain, Overreaction? Fearmongering? Policies that cause more damage than the virus ever could? Noo...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

Galong, have you thought about why the Government more or less have had to close down the country la...(Read More)

Two sons of infected Phuket biker test positive for COVID

Yeah! Now wait for more Covid-19 infections due to festivals, celebrations, big bike rallies, and m...(Read More)

Two sons of infected Phuket biker test positive for COVID

Well it’s was many bikers from phuket there. ...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

quinault... it will tell you that you have a higher or lower than normal body temperature....(Read More)

Former Phuket Public Prosecutors face corruption charges

Good news, but it makes you wonder who these guys pissed off in order to have the NACC go after them...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

Don't they know by now that just taking temperature is NOT testing? We all on phuket get tempera...(Read More)

ONWR tackles Phuket’s long-term water supply woes

I hope that's a typo- less than B2m for 114 projects. What are they projecting- drinking straws?...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

Yes Galong, they are geniuses, they are even able to determine a covid infection with a thermometer,...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

what will temperature checking result?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
K9 Point
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
Benihana Phuket
Thanyapura
Dan About Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 