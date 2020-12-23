Two sons of infected Phuket biker test positive for COVID

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontaphon today (Dec 23) confirmed that two sons of the Phuket man confirmed on Monday as infected with COVID-19 are also infected with the virus.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 23 December 2020, 07:04PM

Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontaphon confirmed the news earlier today (Dec 23). Photo: PR Phuket

The man, a resident of Kathu, was confirmed as infected with COVID-19 after returning from the big bike rally on Koh Lanta, Krabi, where he came into direct contact with a man from Samut Sakhon.

In total, 28 people were believed to be at high risk of contracting the virus from the man, Dr Chalermpong explained.

Among them were six friends who visited Koh Lanta with the man, as well as 17 people who work with the man at an office in Koh Kaew and a friend in Patong.

All 28 high-risk people had been tested for the virus, Dr Chalermpong said.

The man’s wife and daughter tested negative, but the man’s two sons, the eldest and youngest of his children, had tested positive, he explained.

The two newly confirmed cases brought the total number of people on the island infected with COVID-19 to three, he said.

“At this stage, we are searching for people who had close contact with the two children, so they can go through the testing process,” Dr Chalermpong said.

Earlier today, Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Thanit Sermkaew explained that the man is receiving treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

“He has flu-like symptoms and has been placed in isolation, not in the ICU. From X-rays of his lungs, his lungs are still good,” Dr Thanit said.

“The man’s wife and their children do not have any symptoms. They were tested and under observation at Patong Hospital,” he said.

“The other 24 people who had close contact with the man already had swab tests and are staying at a place arranged by the Phuket Government for 14 days,” he said, avoiding the word quarantine.

“Two of three PUI people [Persons Under Observation], one male and one female, are under the care at Vachira Phuket Hospital and have tested negative [for the virus].

“The other one is at Mission Hospital Phuket, and the test result is not available yet,” Dr Thanit explained.