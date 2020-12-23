BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket man infected with COVID at big bike rally on Koh Lanta

Phuket man infected with COVID at big bike rally on Koh Lanta

PHUKET: A 40-year-old Phuket Thai man has tested positive for COVID-19 after joining a big bike event on Koh Lanta, Krabi, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew confirmed in a video broadcast last night (Dec 22).


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 December 2020, 09:55AM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew (right) and Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpon Sukonthapon at the press conference last night. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew (right) and Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpon Sukonthapon at the press conference last night. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at the press conference last night. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at the press conference last night. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Thanit Sermkaew explained how the Phuket man came to be infected. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Thanit Sermkaew explained how the Phuket man came to be infected. Photo: PR Phuket

All three Phuket Vice Governors, including Piyaphong Chuwong, were present for the announcement. Photo: PR Phuket

All three Phuket Vice Governors, including Piyaphong Chuwong, were present for the announcement. Photo: PR Phuket

All three Phuket Vice Governors, including Phichet Panaphong, were present for the announcement. Photo: PR Phuket

All three Phuket Vice Governors, including Phichet Panaphong, were present for the announcement. Photo: PR Phuket

All three Phuket Vice Governors, including Vikrom Jakthee, were present for the announcement. Photo: PR Phuket

All three Phuket Vice Governors, including Vikrom Jakthee, were present for the announcement. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

A total of 28 people believed to have come into high-risk contact with the man have also been tested, the results of which should be available today (Dec 23), the Governor also explained in the broadcast, which was aired from Phuket Provincial Hall at 9pm.

Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Thanit Sermkaew explained that the man is a resident of Kathu.

He joined a ‘big bike’ tour event on Dec 10-13 that included riding to Phang Nga, Surat Thani, and Krabi, where he joined an event on Koh Lanta.

At the event on Koh Lanta, the man became infected after coming into direct contact with a man Samut Sakhon province, Dr Thanit explained.

“During the trip, he met a man from Samut Sakhon who he later found out was infected with COVID-19. They hugged and shook hands to say goodbye on Dec 13. The Phuket man returned to his home in Kathu and had dinner with four family members.

“Then he went to work in Koh Kaew on Dec 14-16, where he worked with 15 co-workers. On Dec 17, he did not feel well. He had a headache and a cough. He decided not to go to work and stayed at home on Dec 17-18.

“He had a headache, cough, sore throat, runny nose and was experiencing a loss of sense of taste. He went to clear some work at the office for two hours and went back home on Dec 19.

“On Dec 20, he was informed that the man from Samut Sakhon was infected, so he stayed home and informed all his friends who also went on the big bike trip. 

“He went to Vachira Phuket Hospital on Dec 21, and tested positive,” Dr Thanit explained.

HeadStart International School Phuket

“The hospital tested him a second time, and the result was positive,” he added.

“The 40-year-old Phuket Thai man is already at Vachira Phuket Hospital, where he has been since Dec 21 [Monday]. His lungs are normal, the infection has caused no harm to his lungs,” Dr Thanit said.

“Meanwhile, there are 28 people who have had high-risk exposure to this patient, including the patient’s family members and his friends who joined the big bike trip. A further 10 people have had low-risk exposure to this man,” he added.

“Three of the high-risk people have flu-like symptoms. They have been tested for COVID-19 and we will know the results tomorrow [Dec 23],” Dr Thanit said.

“They are now considered Persons Under Investigation [PUI]. Two of them are at Vachira Phuket Hospital and the other is at Mission Hospital Phuket.

“The other 25 people who had high-risk exposure have been tested for COVID-19 and are in quarantine at hospitals. The 10 people at low risk of infection are now observing 14-day self-quarantine at their homes,” Dr Thanit explained.

“Right now there is only one person in Phuket who has been confirmed as infected with COVID-19. The other people’s test results we will know tomorrow [Dec 23],” he repeated.

Asked about the man’s children, Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpon Sukonthapon explained that the man had two children who attended Phuket Wittayalai School in Phuket Town and his youngest child attended Kajonkietpattana School in Wichit.

Both schools announced their closure yesterday. (See stories here and here.)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

JohnC | 23 December 2020 - 10:24:53 

Show just how quickly it can spread. Looks like we will be locked down again because of irrespossible people.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cabinet approves relief for jobless
Phuket schools, colleges and universities close over COVID fears
PM mulls party bans after COVID outbreak
Second Phuket school closes early as parent confirmed COVID-positive
Phuket lockdown rumours ‘not true’, confirms vice governor
Phuket Governor issues COVID-19 compliance order
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Premier warns of another lockdown! Baby turtles hatched, new nest found! || December 22
Pattaya New Year countdown cancelled
Phuket school closes early as parent confirmed COVID-positive
Patient dies after motorist obstructs ambulance
TAT: New infections weigh on trips
Phuket Health Chief urges New Year events be postponed
Electricity outage to affect Kamala
All vehicles onto Phuket being checked, no lockdown yet
Prayut warns of lockdown

 

Phuket community
Phuket man infected with COVID at big bike rally on Koh Lanta

Show just how quickly it can spread. Looks like we will be locked down again because of irrespossibl...(Read More)

Patient dies after motorist obstructs ambulance

This arsehole should be locked up and have his licence and car confiscated for ever. People like him...(Read More)

Patient dies after motorist obstructs ambulance

@malena2012. Who is the moron. A motorist is somebody in charge of any vehicle with a motor. Somebod...(Read More)

Patient dies after motorist obstructs ambulance

Correction not sure which version of English you are referring to.Definition of Motorist "the...(Read More)

The Peaks Residences condo project ordered to be demolished

@Capricornball- there's a vested 'Bavarian' interest in Kamala so nothing will happen un...(Read More)

The Peaks Residences condo project ordered to be demolished

Someone's palm was either not crossed with silver or missed out for this to occur. Be interesti...(Read More)

Second Phuket school closes early as parent confirmed COVID-positive

Information on this needs to run, not be concealed. Phuket has been relatively safe so far and peopl...(Read More)

Quarantine debate next week

14 or 10 days won’t make a difference to 98% of tourist. It’s step forward but won’t save the...(Read More)

Phuket Governor issues COVID-19 compliance order

Hmmm, temperature checking..thorough, very thorough. I was 34.1c today, clinically dead so at least ...(Read More)

Patient dies after motorist obstructs ambulance

A motorist parks his car ???? A motorist is a person who drives a motorbike ....Hello??? English???...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
K9 Point
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dewa Phuket Resort
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand

 