Second Phuket school closes early as parent confirmed COVID-positive

PHUKET: Phuket Wittayalai School in Phuket Town closed today (Dec 22) after it was confirmed that a parent of one of the students at the school has tested positive for COVID-19.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 22 December 2020, 08:03PM

Photo: Phuket Wittayalai School

Phuket Wittayalai is the second school to close classes early today after Kajonkietpattana School closed following a parent of a kindergarten student at the school testing positive for COVID-19.

Acting Deputy Director Rungnapa Saesor announced the school’s closure through a notice issued earlier today.

Ms Rungnapa explained that classes at Phuket Wittayalai had been suspended because “parent/s of student/s at the junior high school at Phuket Wittayalai have tested positive for COVID-19”.

In order to follow the COVID-19 protection measures issued by the Ministry of Health and by the Phuket Provincial Government, classes have been suspended from Wednesday Dec 23 through Friday Dec 25 so the school can clean the school’s common areas, including the canteen, buildings and classrooms, Ms Rungnapa said.

The school will arrange for lessons to held online, Ms Rungnapa added.

“All persons concerned are asked to follow all announcements from the school,” Ms Rungnapa concluded.

At this stage it is not clear whether the infected parent that led to the closure of Phuket Wittayalai School is the same parent whose COVID status led to the closure of Kajonkietpattana School earlier today.

Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Thanit Sermkaew told The Phuket News late this afternoon that more details will be announced later tonight.