Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket school closes early as parent confirmed COVID-positive

Phuket school closes early as parent confirmed COVID-positive

PHUKET: Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Thanit Sermkaew has confirmed that a parent of a child attending a major primary school in Phuket has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 22 December 2020, 05:26PM

Kajonkietpattana School in Phuket closed early today after one parent of a kindergarten student at the school tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Kajonkietpattana School

Kajonkietpattana School in Phuket closed early today after one parent of a kindergarten student at the school tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Kajonkietpattana School

The notice in English.

The notice in English.

The notice in Thai.

The notice in Thai.

« »

Health officials are waiting for the results of a second test to confirm whether or not the parent is infected, Dr Thanit told The Phuket News this afternoon (Dec 22). 

The news broke when the management team of the Kajonkiet School Group issued a notice this afternoon titled “One parent tested positive for COVID”.

The notice reads (verbatim):

“Kajonkiet School Group was unofficially contacted by the officer of Phuket Provincial Public Health Office at 2:00 p.m. to inform us that one parent of primary student of Kajonkietpattana School had a positive COVID test (Phuket Lab). We are now awaiting for the 2nd result of verification from Department of medical sciences this afternoon.

“The management would like to announce the closure of teaching and learning at Kajonkietpattana School from 23 - 24 December 2020 (Since 25 December 2020 is start of the holiday following the school calendar). For the school opening date, this will be announced later.

“At this time, the student of the parent has been tested for COVID. They are awaiting for the results. If there is progress or there is a need to monitor the co-students and class teachers. The school will coordinate with the parents who concerned as soon as possible.”

The notice was marked as issued by the “Kajonkiet School Group Management Team” and marked as “Announced on the 22th December 2020 at 02.45pm.”

The popular Kajonkietpattana School is located on Chao Fa East Rd in Wichit. In total, the Kajonkiet School Group hosts a student body of approximately 5,000 children, the group’s website notes.

PPHO CHief Dr Thanit this afternoon confirmed the notice as accurate.

“Right now, the health investigation team is working on this case. Details will be released at 9pm tonight,” he told The Phuket News.

Dr Thanit declined to give further details.

However, Dr Thanit did dismiss rumours circulating online that a staffer at a Family Mart in the Soi Palai area was also infected with COVID-19.

“This is not true. No one in that area has been infected,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Second Phuket school closes early as parent confirmed COVID-positive
Phuket lockdown rumours ‘not true’, confirms vice governor
Phuket Governor issues COVID-19 compliance order
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Premier warns of another lockdown! Baby turtles hatched, new nest found! || December 22
Pattaya New Year countdown cancelled
Patient dies after motorist obstructs ambulance
TAT: New infections weigh on trips
Phuket Health Chief urges New Year events be postponed
Electricity outage to affect Kamala
All vehicles onto Phuket being checked, no lockdown yet
Prayut warns of lockdown
‘We cannot stop them all’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand Covid cases soar after market outbreak! Phuket goes to the polls! || December 21
Phuket officials ramp up COVID-19 screening at bridge, airport
The Peaks Residences condo project ordered to be demolished

 

Phuket community
All vehicles onto Phuket being checked, no lockdown yet

Kurt, your comments always sound like this would be a problem on Phuket or Thailand only.You should ...(Read More)

Samut Sakhon locked down as 548 new cases found

kurt...you should make yourself familiar with the word "pandemic", that way comments from ...(Read More)

Phuket Chamber of Commerce facilitating small business soft loans

This is more propaganda. The bank wants to see your balance sheet and income for this year , and you...(Read More)

Thailand tourism changed forever

Thai people are not good at change, that's why little here ever does. As soon as vaccines become...(Read More)

The Peaks Residences condo project ordered to be demolished

Now, let's take Peaks Condo Residence as a example! As long the Peak Condo project is not demol...(Read More)

Samut Sakhon locked down as 548 new cases found

Best is to leave/respect Dek in his 'home-thinking'. He seems not be able to comprehend that...(Read More)

All vehicles onto Phuket being checked, no lockdown yet

Good actions started and operational! Great! Now, not only check immigrant workers in person only. I...(Read More)

‘We cannot stop them all’

The migrants come here because they van work illegally, the employers want then beacuse they are che...(Read More)

The Peaks Residences condo project ordered to be demolished

Many Officials in Kata/Karon/Phuket Land Office seem to have a 'teflon skin' for many years...(Read More)

Samut Sakhon locked down as 548 new cases found

@K. Having to stay in a confined place with restrictions is not " living a life". A good...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
K9 Point
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dewa Phuket Resort
Phuket Property

 