PHUKET XTRA - January 31 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket PLTO says they’re powerless to reign in overcharging taxi drivers |:| Chinese New Year begins in Phuket |:| Phuket COVD update |:| Corruption probe over mangrove clearing |:| Concern as oil slick moves to Samet Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Monday 31 January 2022, 07:54PM
governon start but telling police ot fine tourist without a mask all over the island...or else your ...(Read More)
this guy is a scammer and should pay a fine also for not having a mask in the video... let him suffe...(Read More)
Prab..the leader protect those crook and local scammers.. plus pay them extra to bring people to Kin...(Read More)
600 baht from Kamala to Patong is nothing more than a rip-off. That guy is a cheat....(Read More)
@Maverick if you look at the guys facebook page the whole incident is filmed....(Read More)
This guy is know around Kamala for being aggressive- they are all chasing a very small amount of bus...(Read More)
So why didn’t he walk down the road so the “grab” could pick him up - always two sides to ever...(Read More)
Grab is Grab, Taxi is Taxi...(Read More)
Amazing Thailand...(Read More)
Perhaps a solution: Sett up in new Provincial Hall a Tourist complain Dept with english speaking peo...(Read More)
