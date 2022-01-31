BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Transport official says they’re powerless to reign in overcharging taxi drivers || January 31

PHUKET XTRA - January 31 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket PLTO says they’re powerless to reign in overcharging taxi drivers |:| Chinese New Year begins in Phuket |:| Phuket COVD update |:| Corruption probe over mangrove clearing |:| Concern as oil slick moves to Samet Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 31 January 2022, 07:54PM

Phuket community
Take lessons, raise standards, Governor tells Phuket health officials

governon start but telling police ot fine tourist without a mask all over the island...or else your ...(Read More)

‘I am not a cheat,’ says Phuket taxi driver

this guy is a scammer and should pay a fine also for not having a mask in the video... let him suffe...(Read More)

Police ordered to investigate Kamala taxi rip-off

Prab..the leader protect those crook and local scammers.. plus pay them extra to bring people to Kin...(Read More)

‘I am not a cheat,’ says Phuket taxi driver

600 baht from Kamala to Patong is nothing more than a rip-off. That guy is a cheat....(Read More)

Police ordered to investigate Kamala taxi rip-off

@Maverick if you look at the guys facebook page the whole incident is filmed....(Read More)

Police ordered to investigate Kamala taxi rip-off

This guy is know around Kamala for being aggressive- they are all chasing a very small amount of bus...(Read More)

Police ordered to investigate Kamala taxi rip-off

So why didn’t he walk down the road so the “grab” could pick him up - always two sides to ever...(Read More)

‘I am not a cheat,’ says Phuket taxi driver

Grab is Grab, Taxi is Taxi...(Read More)

Tourist offers €1,000 reward for return of stolen holiday money

Amazing Thailand...(Read More)

Phuket taxi rip-offs in the TikTok spotlight

Perhaps a solution: Sett up in new Provincial Hall a Tourist complain Dept with english speaking peo...(Read More)

 

