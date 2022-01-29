BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Corruption probe launched over Phuket mangrove clearing

Corruption probe launched over Phuket mangrove clearing

PHUKET: Officials from the National Anti‑Corruption Commission (NACC) Phuket office are investigating the clearing of three rai of mangrove forest in Koh Kaew, with promises to take legal action if they find any wrongdoing.

Saturday 29 January 2022, 02:33PM

Photo: NACC Phuket

Photo: NACC Phuket

Photo: NACC Phuket

Photo: NACC Phuket

Photo: NACC Phuket

Photo: NACC Phuket

Photo: NACC Phuket

Photo: NACC Phuket

Photo: NACC Phuket

Photo: NACC Phuket

Photo: NACC Phuket

Photo: NACC Phuket

Photo: NACC Phuket

Photo: NACC Phuket

« »

The officers conducted an inspection of the site, in Moo 6, Koh Kaew, on Tuesday (Jan 25). The report of the inspection was posted publicly last night (Jan 28). The investigation was branded as “according to proactive protection policy”.

Suksan Prasara-ae, Director of the NACC Office in Phuket, led the investigation, joined by officials from the Phuket Mangrove Forest Resource Management Center, Koh Kaew Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) and police officers from the Natural Resources and Environment Crime Suppression Division Region 5 branch.

Also joining the team of investigators were operations officers from the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc), the political arm of the Thai Armed Forces.

Local residents assisting the officers included the village headman (Phu Yai Baan) of Moo 6, Koh Kaew, and members of the “STRONG Club – Sufficiency Against Corruption Phuket Province”.

The investigation was launched after a “whistleblower” had reported the clearing of the mangroves, which are protected by Thai law, noted a report of the investigation on Tuesday, Mr Suksan explained.

Special permission from the Cabinet must first be given before any mangroves in Thailand may be cleared legally, even for government projects.

C and C Marine

The preliminary field visits confirmed that ​​approximately three rai of land had been cleared. The site is surrounded by mangroves. Remains of mangroves removed in the clearing of the land were found at the site.

The Phuket Mangrove Forest Resources Management Center reported that it will jointly investigate whether any legal land documents have been issued for the site

“If the area does not have a document of rights, the Phuket Mangrove Forest Resources Management Center will continue to take legal action against those who cleared the area to make use of it,” the agency reported.

“In this regard, the Director of the NACC Office in Phuket instructs relevant agencies to perform their duties in accordance with their powers and duties and provide fairness to all parties,” Mr Susan said in his report.

“If there is an intrusion [onto a protected mangrove area], the intruder must be prosecuted and government officials must be charged with neglect of duty,” he said.

“This visit is intended to monitor the prevention of corruption in the area and encourage relevant agencies to perform their duties in accordance with the law,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Mass arrivals for Chinese New Year
Indonesian boats caught fishing illegally off Phuket
Phuket Chinese New Year starts with ‘Lantern Festival’
Thief steals young girl’s beloved plants from outside family home
Oil spill reaches Rayong beaches
Russian invasion of Ukraine would be ‘horrific’: Pentagon
Phuket marks 366 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Details of revised Test & Go scheme announced
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fishing nets caught in popular reef, Vendor’s hand caught in meat grinder || January 28
Navy rallies to remove fishing nets from prized King Cruiser reef
Phuket Town vendor gets hand caught in meat grinder
Hopes pinned on ‘GEMMMSST’ to lift Phuket out of crisis
Family reels as loved dog slain by farm worker
Deputy PM Prawit weighs in on Phuket road safety
Phuket marks 379 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Phuket hotel isolation measures issued in English

For the masses, the end of frivolous activity like travel approaches. Humans now reap the consequen...(Read More)

Deputy PM Prawit weighs in on Phuket road safety

Channeling drivers into 1 lane 'checkpoints' as a method of enforcing road rules is absolut...(Read More)

Oil spill reaches Rayong beaches

Seems Government didn't learn from the 2013 experience. No measures were developed/invented to p...(Read More)

Hopes pinned on ‘GEMMMSST’ to lift Phuket out of crisis

Besides that according Governor the average income of people of Phuket has fallen to 1900thb monthly...(Read More)

Phuket hotel isolation measures issued in English

A holiday to Thailand with a young family has a enormous negative emotional impact due to continues ...(Read More)

Navy rallies to remove fishing nets from prized King Cruiser reef

Why oh why is commercial fishing allowed on a prized reef? Is it any wonder I didn't see a leopa...(Read More)

Family reels as loved dog slain by farm worker

Someone uses a gun to kill an animal and as long as the body is returned -no police report? That...(Read More)

Navy rallies to remove fishing nets from prized King Cruiser reef

Feels a lot like Deja Vu. We were cutting fishing nets off reefs 20+ years ago so nothing has change...(Read More)

Hopes pinned on ‘GEMMMSST’ to lift Phuket out of crisis

"Phuket people have suffered a lot", said Governor. Wow, he knows it! Now, why 'Test&...(Read More)

Navy rallies to remove fishing nets from prized King Cruiser reef

Navy rallies to remove fishing nets? Navy should rally in a anticipating way in this matter. Forbid...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 