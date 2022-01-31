BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 393 new COVID cases, three new deaths

Phuket marks 393 new COVID cases, three new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 393 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 30), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 14,333.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 31 January 2022, 08:56AM

The PPHO daily report for Jan 30, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 1:24am.

The report marked 136 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals, but no new infections among Test & Go tourists or other international arrivals.

The report marked three new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this month to 10.

Officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December, 18 deaths in November, 44 deaths in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 393 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,527, as follows:

  • Jan 24 - 354 new cases
  • Jan 25 - 343 new cases
  • Jan 26 - 332 new cases
  • Jan 27 - 379 new cases
  • Jan 28 - 366 new cases
  • Jan 29 - 360 new cases
  • Jan 30 - 393 new cases

The new report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 3,151 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 691 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Jan 30, there are 3633 people under medical care or supervision, 39 fewer than the 3,672 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 565 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 153 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 620 to 636 (+16).

According to the report for Jan 30, there are now six ‘Red’ patients (+1), 486 ‘Yellow’ patients (+34) and 93 ‘Green’ patients (-14) in care.

A further 719 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+59), and 636 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+16).

The report also marked that of 3,335 hospital beds in total available (-3), 1,940 were occupied (+96).

