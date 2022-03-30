PHUKET XTRA - March 30 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Army TV channel director replaced as PM denied intervention |:| Iranian tourist missing after Phang Nga rafting accident |:| Same sex marriage bill shot down by Thailand’s cabinet |:| New ’graphic’ warnings set for cigarette packs |:| No songkran water fights in capital Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Wednesday 30 March 2022, 06:27PM
