BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist missing after rafting accident, No Songkran water fights || March 30

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist missing after rafting accident, No Songkran water fights || March 30

PHUKET XTRA - March 30 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Army TV channel director replaced as PM denied intervention |:| Iranian tourist missing after Phang Nga rafting accident |:| Same sex marriage bill shot down by Thailand’s cabinet |:| New ’graphic’ warnings set for cigarette packs |:| No songkran water fights in capital Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 30 March 2022, 06:27PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Probe launched into Phuket police prostitution extortion
Russian foreign minister hails China as part of emerging ‘just world order’
Iranian tourist missing, feared dead, after Phang Nga rafting accident
Scepticism greets Russian pledge to deescalate around Kyiv
No water fights in capital
SCB sees stagflation for Thailand economy
Phuket marks 232 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal teen racing crash on Phuket pier, Hopes for stable Phuket power supply || March 29
Army TV channel director replaced over Russia-Ukraine war coverage
Plans to tackle wild fires and dust pollution
Teen racing on Phuket pier leaves boy, 13, dead
Ukraine says 5,000 dead in ‘catastrophic’ Mariupol siege
Anutin urges to forget Songkran water festivities
Phuket marks 253 new COVID cases, one more death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Water splashing about-face? Billion baht beachfront claims in Bang Tao || March 28

 

Phuket community
Plans to tackle wild fires and dust pollution

JohnC, if you think local burning isn't a significant source of haze/pollution, you are mistaken...(Read More)

Plans to tackle wild fires and dust pollution

Another day of forming committees to tell local officials what to do. The end result...nothing at al...(Read More)

Iranian tourist missing, feared dead, after Phang Nga rafting accident

Well, this is to be expected as tourism slowly returns...people putting their trust in untrained num...(Read More)

Probe launched into Phuket police prostitution extortion

Wow, a rare spotlight into the dirty dealings of the RTP...things that likely go on every day in eve...(Read More)

Iranian tourist missing, feared dead, after Phang Nga rafting accident

Given the massive storm yesterday across the southern region mid day yesterday it would have been fo...(Read More)

Army TV channel director replaced over Russia-Ukraine war coverage

Did anyone really expect the gov't propaganda station to be neutral! Nice of the PM to be concer...(Read More)

B98mn in defaulted COVID insurance payouts hit Phuket

Kurt,QBE is a worldwide so called solid based English Insurance,I got my from the the Australian bra...(Read More)

Roi Rim Lay praised for redistributing income

A couple of 2 day events aren't going to help anyone. Especially when, as the pictures seem to i...(Read More)

Army TV channel director replaced over Russia-Ukraine war coverage

@Kurt Europeans not go Thailand this year because they spend their money to host Ukrainian refugee...(Read More)

Plans to tackle wild fires and dust pollution

@John C, what you call 'haze' ( a naturally happening) ) is actually man made SMOG. Little...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket
EPL predictions
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket

 