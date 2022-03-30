BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Iranian tourist missing, feared dead, after Phang Nga rafting accident

Iranian tourist missing, feared dead, after Phang Nga rafting accident

PHUKET: An Iranian tourist staying in Patong is missing, feared dead, after a river rafting accident during a day-trip to Phang Nga.

tourismSafetyaccidents
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 30 March 2022, 01:30PM

Photo: via Phuket Tourist Police

Photo: via Phuket Tourist Police

Photo: via Phuket Tourist Police

Photo: via Phuket Tourist Police

Photo: via Phuket Tourist Police

Photo: via Phuket Tourist Police

Photo: via Phuket Tourist Police

Photo: via Phuket Tourist Police

Photo: via Phuket Tourist Police

Photo: via Phuket Tourist Police

Photo: via Phuket Tourist Police

Photo: via Phuket Tourist Police

Photo: via Phuket Tourist Police

Photo: via Phuket Tourist Police

« »

UPDATE: One of the search teams found Mr Behzadifar’s body on the bank of the stream on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC), set up by the Ministry of Tourism & Sports, was informed of the incident by the Subdistrict Chief (Kamnan) of Song Phraek, in Phang Nga’s Muang District, at 5:30pm yesterday (Mar 29).

The missing tourist was named as Iranian national Javad Behzadifar, 42.

Mr Behzadifar and his wife arrived in Phuket on Mar 24 and were staying at a hotel in Patong, said the TAC report.

The couple were scheduled to return to Iran on Friday (April 1).

Mr Behzadifar and his wife had joined a rafting trip in Song Phraek Subdistrict, Phang Nga.

The rafting tour on Khlong Ra began at 3pm with five people in the raft, two of them tour staff as rowing personnel.

In the fast current, the raft struck a large rock then a pylon under the Poon Bridge in Moo 8, Tambon Nop Pring, causing the raft to capsize.

Phuket Property

While all the other people in the raft were dumped into the water, Mr Behzadifar remained trapped in the upturned raft as he had secured his legs to the raft with rope, the report said.

The upturned raft remained pinned against the pylon and a large rock as people rushed to help him. They managed to free the raft from the rock, but the fast current quickly swept it downstream.

A search for him quickly ensued. Search teams found the raft, but not Mr Behzadifar.

The search is continuing, the report added.

The TAC is to question “Khun Chet”, owner of Multi Adventure Partnership, which organsied the river rafting tour.

The TAC will also contact the Iranian Embassy to discuss the assistance being provided to his wife.

Col Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police confirmed that his officers are assisting with the search and the investigation.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 30 March 2022 - 21:58:23 

Well, this is to be expected as tourism slowly returns...people putting their trust in untrained numpties to enjoy a vacation activity that ends in a tragic death. 5 people in that crappy little raft seems a bit much, but like everything else, there's probably no idea what the actual holding weight / capacity is. The only thing known is how many baht to overcharge them.

Fascinated | 30 March 2022 - 19:15:34 

Given the massive storm yesterday across the southern region mid day yesterday it would have been foolhardy to have taken people on this trip given the volume of water generated. As pointed out in the article there was a fast current. Money before safety- a common theme here which again cost someone their life, He should not have been allowed to be tied to the raft in the first place.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Probe launched into Phuket police prostitution extortion
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist missing after rafting accident, No Songkran water fights || March 30
Russian foreign minister hails China as part of emerging ‘just world order’
Scepticism greets Russian pledge to deescalate around Kyiv
No water fights in capital
SCB sees stagflation for Thailand economy
Phuket marks 232 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal teen racing crash on Phuket pier, Hopes for stable Phuket power supply || March 29
Army TV channel director replaced over Russia-Ukraine war coverage
Plans to tackle wild fires and dust pollution
Teen racing on Phuket pier leaves boy, 13, dead
Ukraine says 5,000 dead in ‘catastrophic’ Mariupol siege
Anutin urges to forget Songkran water festivities
Phuket marks 253 new COVID cases, one more death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Water splashing about-face? Billion baht beachfront claims in Bang Tao || March 28

 

Phuket community
Plans to tackle wild fires and dust pollution

JohnC, if you think local burning isn't a significant source of haze/pollution, you are mistaken...(Read More)

Plans to tackle wild fires and dust pollution

Another day of forming committees to tell local officials what to do. The end result...nothing at al...(Read More)

Iranian tourist missing, feared dead, after Phang Nga rafting accident

Well, this is to be expected as tourism slowly returns...people putting their trust in untrained num...(Read More)

Probe launched into Phuket police prostitution extortion

Wow, a rare spotlight into the dirty dealings of the RTP...things that likely go on every day in eve...(Read More)

Iranian tourist missing, feared dead, after Phang Nga rafting accident

Given the massive storm yesterday across the southern region mid day yesterday it would have been fo...(Read More)

Army TV channel director replaced over Russia-Ukraine war coverage

Did anyone really expect the gov't propaganda station to be neutral! Nice of the PM to be concer...(Read More)

B98mn in defaulted COVID insurance payouts hit Phuket

Kurt,QBE is a worldwide so called solid based English Insurance,I got my from the the Australian bra...(Read More)

Roi Rim Lay praised for redistributing income

A couple of 2 day events aren't going to help anyone. Especially when, as the pictures seem to i...(Read More)

Army TV channel director replaced over Russia-Ukraine war coverage

@Kurt Europeans not go Thailand this year because they spend their money to host Ukrainian refugee...(Read More)

Plans to tackle wild fires and dust pollution

@John C, what you call 'haze' ( a naturally happening) ) is actually man made SMOG. Little...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design
Devas Lounge

 