BANGKOK: The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will comply with the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) resolution on Songkran celebrations and prohibit water-splashing during the Thai New Year holiday period, city clerk Khachit Chatchawanit said yesterday (Mar 29).

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 30 March 2022, 10:16AM

Khao San Road, one of Bangkok’s top venues for Songkran celebrations, is almost deserted on Apr 13, 2020 after the government cancelled the Songkran festival and banned water splashing. Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Khao San Road, one of Bangkok’s top venues for Songkran celebrations, is almost deserted on Apr 13, 2020 after the government cancelled the Songkran festival and banned water splashing. Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Earlier, the Association of Business Operators on Khao San Road had asked the CCSA to review their decision and allow fully-vaccinated revellers to take part in water-splashing along the famous street, reports the Bangkok Post.

The CCSA then resolved to allow Songkran celebrations, but banned the consumption of alcohol, foam parties, water fights and powder-smearing at such events, saying any celebration must be in line with the official disease control guidelines.

City Hall, Mr Khachit said, will release its guidelines on Songkran celebrations tomorrow after BMA’s communicable disease committee meets later today. The rules, he said, will come into effect on Friday (Apr 1).

He urged people to observe traditional celebrations instead, such as pouring small amounts of water on the hands to mark the occasion, as opposed to having water fights.

Phuket Property

Stressing the need to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks after the holiday ends, Mr Khachit urged senior citizens to get vaccinated, before taking part in family activities during the festival.

Everyone must wear a face mask at all times and avoid eating together to reduce the risk of infection, Mr Khachit said.

Event organisers which plan to hold Songkran events with less than 1,000 participants must get permission from their local district office, while events with more than 1,000 participants must be approved by BMA’s Health Department, he said.

