PHUKET XTRA - July 15 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Friday 15 July 2022, 05:38PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
@Burt ( are you a real Sir?). You are right with your suggestions, However, many 3,4 star hotels no...(Read More)
Give them 65% of the fines, like police get of every fines they give’s. ...(Read More)
A red flag is international do NOT enter the water it’s dangerous - sea can look inviting but rip ...(Read More)
Each beach should have several signs indicating how many people drowned the prior year and on wha...(Read More)
Yes, continue removing trash from canals will be needed as long Thai dumb theirs in canals instead o...(Read More)
Building requirements? Aren't they obvious? A sprinkler system. A fire-escape route that is unh...(Read More)
The whole Phuket beach happening needs a change/upgrade for sake of tourist safety ( and image of Ph...(Read More)
This is wrong. Mr Mian lost his life trying to save the other tourist as lifeguards were too slow. T...(Read More)
It's time Phuket gets a 'Beach Master', a authority who can forbid swimming during beach...(Read More)
What do people expect will happen when they ignore the red flags- its not rocket science. Same in Ka...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.