PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourism fee for all, Honeymooner tragedy, Hostage drama ends with a shot || July 15

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourism fee for all, Honeymooner tragedy, Hostage drama ends with a shot || July 15

PHUKET XTRA - July 15 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 15 July 2022, 05:38PM

Phuket community
Boutique hotels in Patong appeal for help

@Burt ( are you a real Sir?). You are right with your suggestions, However, many 3,4 star hotels no...(Read More)

Stop dumping trash in Phuket Town canals, mayor urges

Give them 65% of the fines, like police get of every fines they give’s. ...(Read More)

Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

A red flag is international do NOT enter the water it’s dangerous - sea can look inviting but rip ...(Read More)

Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

Each beach should have several signs indicating how many people drowned the prior year and on wha...(Read More)

Stop dumping trash in Phuket Town canals, mayor urges

Yes, continue removing trash from canals will be needed as long Thai dumb theirs in canals instead o...(Read More)

Boutique hotels in Patong appeal for help

Building requirements? Aren't they obvious? A sprinkler system. A fire-escape route that is unh...(Read More)

Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

The whole Phuket beach happening needs a change/upgrade for sake of tourist safety ( and image of Ph...(Read More)

Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

This is wrong. Mr Mian lost his life trying to save the other tourist as lifeguards were too slow. T...(Read More)

Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

It's time Phuket gets a 'Beach Master', a authority who can forbid swimming during beach...(Read More)

Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

What do people expect will happen when they ignore the red flags- its not rocket science. Same in Ka...(Read More)

 

