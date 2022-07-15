Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

EXAT inks MoU to mitigate delays in Phuket expressway construction

EXAT inks MoU to mitigate delays in Phuket expressway construction

BANGKOK: Three state departments have signed an agreement to integrate road construction projects under a single management system in order to improve construction speed and efficiency, including for major road projects in Phuket.

constructiontransport
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Friday 15 July 2022, 10:54AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

The Department of Highways, Department of Rural Roads and the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) under the Ministry of Transport signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on 19 road projects, beginning with five construction projects totaling B233.7 billion, reports state news agency NNT.

Funding for the projects will be raised through the Thailand Future Fund, while models for generating income through commercial space leasing will be adopted from abroad, the report added.

The first project under their cooperation will be the 30km motorway construction project from Muang Mai to Kathu in Phuket. The project was initially studied and designed by the Department of Highways to develop a motorway between Muang Mai and Koh Kaew. 

Sinea Phuket

Under the new plan, EXAT will take over the project with plans to extend the highway to reach Kathu and Patong (via the “Patong Tunnel” project). The project is expected to cost around B30.4bn.

Another project under the new system is the Highway No 305 project (Pathum Thani-Rangsit-Ongkharak), initiated by the Department of Highways. EXAT will also take over the project, with plans to merge the highway with the Udon Ratthaya-Pathum Thani expressway network, said the report. 

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the new management system formed by these departments will reduce overlapping work and improve the speed and efficiency of construction projects, the report concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Stop dumping trash in Phuket Town canals, mayor urges
Phuket marks 24 new COVID cases, two deaths
Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings
Thai cities top mid-year healthcare index
Saudi opens airspace to ‘all carriers’ in gesture to Israel
Heavy rain to fade away
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pimping mother case widens, Top 10 Thailand for expats, Arrests in Koh Kaew home invasion || July 14
Hostage-taker shot in shoulder, woman rescued
Chamber of Commerce says more migrant workers needed
Three arrested for Koh Kaew home invasion, shootout
Cops raid bar after tip-off from Chuwit
Dr Opas to become next Permanent Secretary for Public Health
Phuket marks 25 new COVID cases, no deaths
Embarassed AIS offers redress for live-match outage
Boutique hotels in Patong appeal for help

 

Phuket community
Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

The whole Phuket beach happening needs a change/upgrade for sake of tourist safety ( and image of Ph...(Read More)

Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

It's time Phuket gets a 'Beach Master', a authority who can forbid swimming during beach...(Read More)

Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

What do people expect will happen when they ignore the red flags- its not rocket science. Same in Ka...(Read More)

Boutique hotels in Patong appeal for help

I can't free myself of the thought that yelling 'building requirements' is used as a too...(Read More)

Boutique hotels in Patong appeal for help

And what are these building requirements? Now it looks like despite not answering these requirement,...(Read More)

Boutique hotels in Patong appeal for help

Surely not!! Kurt missed the point? I'm shocked!...(Read More)

Cops raid bar after tip-off from Chuwit

Sounds like a jealous rival. I'd be pretty unhappy if he were to waste my time in such a fashion...(Read More)

Boutique hotels in Patong appeal for help

@Nasa, before Covid time started, there were more illegal than legal small hotels. But Phuket Govern...(Read More)

Cops raid bar after tip-off from Chuwit

Former politician and grey massage pearler himself. Than he knows the drills. No chance without vid...(Read More)

Heavy weather dumps marine trash on Patong Beach

An island that thrives on tourism should have a special team that takes care of cleaning the beach w...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Fastship Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
BDO Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 