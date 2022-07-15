Tengoku
Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

PHUKET: A British man from London on his honeymoon in Phuket was one of two tourists who drowned in dangerous surf at Kata Beach as lifeguards carried out rescues at main beaches on Phuket’s west coast yesterday (July 15).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 15 July 2022, 10:18AM

Photo: Karon Municipality

Photo: Karon Municipality

Photo: Karon Municipality

Photo: Karon Municipality

Photo: Karon Municipality

Photo: Karon Municipality

Photo: Tourist Police

Photo: Tourist Police

Photo: Tourist Police

Photo: Tourist Police

British national Ali Mohammed Mian, 33, was pronounced dead at Chalong Hospital after lifeguards had pulled him from the water late yesterday afternoon. 

Mr Mian was one of two drownings at Kata Noi that Lt Col Kittipong Noopeng, Deputy Chief of the Karon Police, was notified of at about 5pm.

Lifeguards at Kata Noi Beach reported that the first person they had pulled from the water was Thai tourist Surasit Phonglaohaphan, 55, from Chiang Mai.

Mr Surasit had checked in at a local hotel at Kata Noi only yesterday (July 14), indicating that yesterday was likely his first day of holiday in Phuket, Tourist Police reported.

Mr Sursait was pulled from the water unconscious and unresponsive. Lifeguards were unable to detect a pulse and administered CPR on the beach until an EMS unit arrived to speed him to Chalong Hospital, where he was formally pronounced dead.

British tourist Mr Mian had checked into a local hotel at Kata Noi on Tuesday (July 12). He was on his honeymoon, police reported.

He, too, was pulled from the water unconscious and unresponsive. Despite efforts by lifeguards, Mr Mian was also pronounced dead on arrival at Chalong Hospital.

Staff at the main Tourist Assistance Center (TAC) in Phuket confirmed they had already notified the British Embassy in Bangkok of Mr Mian’s death.

Both men had ignored red flags posted on the beach and entered the water where strong waves and rip currents made swimming too dangerous to swim, and both were swept away from the shore, lifeguards reported.

Meanwhile, two more tourists were rescued at nearby Kata Beach at about 6:10pm, lifeguards there reported.

The two, a man and a woman, both aged about 30-40 years old, both survived their rescues and were taken to Chalong Hospital for treatment.

Lifeguards at Patong Beach reported rescuing three tourists after they were swept away from the beach by strong rip currents. All three were safe, lifeguards confirmed.

Lifeguards are maintainingg their call for all beach-goers to not enter the water where red ‘no swimming’ flags are posted on the beach, as red flags mark where it is not safe to enter the water due to strong waves and strong rip currents.

Kurt | 15 July 2022 - 12:15:54 

The whole Phuket beach happening needs a change/upgrade for sake of tourist safety ( and image of Phuket), as many tourists never see sea before. As 1 commentator suggested, finish this stupid yellow-red flags. Typical thai confusing nonsense they are so good in. Have red flags and green flags. Period. Have large flag masts at beaches, besides the small ones. ( not between the trees, please)

Kurt | 15 July 2022 - 11:36:08 

It's time Phuket gets a 'Beach Master', a authority who can forbid swimming during beach/sea conditions during which these drownings take place. The 'Beach Master' by law/ruling should be able to delegate his authority to beach lifeguards. It seems needed to protect tourists against themselve by plainly forbid them entering water. It will save lives.

Fascinated | 15 July 2022 - 11:21:25 

What do people expect will happen when they ignore the red flags- its not rocket science. Same in Kamala (sans lifeguards though) people in heavy surf ignoring flags flying . 'But I'm on holiday' just doesn't cut it.

 

