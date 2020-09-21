Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thousands join Thailand protest! Immigration overwhelmed, and sends warning? || September 21

PHUKET XTRA - September 21 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Immigration warning for tourists after Sept. 26 |:| Over 50,000 rally in Bangkok protests, and so much more |:| Phuket’s wild weather |:| Special Visa prompts TAT inquiries |:| Russian woman killed in Phuket crash |:| Zero new Covid cases today Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 21 September 2020, 06:49PM

