PHUKET XTRA - September 21 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Immigration warning for tourists after Sept. 26 |:| Over 50,000 rally in Bangkok protests, and so much more |:| Phuket’s wild weather |:| Special Visa prompts TAT inquiries |:| Russian woman killed in Phuket crash |:| Zero new Covid cases today Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 21 September 2020, 06:49PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Scandinavians have given up Phuket many years ago. They touch down Phuket airport and go to sea sid...(Read More)
I was there on the 18th at 9:15, Had all the paperwork. I was done and left at 9:50. There were 5...(Read More)
How can they let Swedes in ?Sweden still have around 200 - 250 Covid 19 case per day. I another art...(Read More)
Nasa 12 ,what stands S for ? Land Of I understand but S ? I hope not what I think!!! Horst...(Read More)
DeKaaskopp, not sure what you are on about, Kurt didn't deny any long over stay... so, just what...(Read More)
"DeKaaskopp | 21 September 2020 - 00:36:19 "Times of army interference are over" ...(Read More)
Yep fair call. Tourists have known for a long time about visa renewals. Also some embassys are offer...(Read More)
tourist being arrested for overstay, bet those headlines will have tourists flocking back, how dumb ...(Read More)
Kurt, Emirates from Bangkok to London 1,10 hr. stopover,return 2,10 hrs. Qatar A. Bangkok to Londo...(Read More)
This head line would do very well outside Thailand, among the 'expected' foreign tourists to...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.