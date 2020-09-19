Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket’s wild weather fells trees, cuts of power across island

Phuket’s wild weather fells trees, cuts of power across island

PHUKET: Strong winds and driving felled large trees and caused major power outages across the island this morning (Sept 19) as the heavy weather across Phuket continues.

weatheraccidents
By The Phuket News

Saturday 19 September 2020, 11:32AM

A tree felled by strong winds cut off all vehicular traffic onto the island this morning. Photo: Wanlop Boonchan

A tree felled by strong winds cut off all vehicular traffic onto the island this morning. Photo: Wanlop Boonchan

A tree felled by strong winds cut off all vehicular traffic onto the island this morning. Photo: Wanlop Boonchan

A tree felled by strong winds cut off all vehicular traffic onto the island this morning. Photo: Wanlop Boonchan

Radar Image of west of Phuket as of 8:30am today. Image: Phuket Met

Radar Image of west of Phuket as of 8:30am today. Image: Phuket Met

The storm weather has caused widespread damage across the island. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The storm weather has caused widespread damage across the island. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

A house in Mai Khao had its roof blown off. Photo: Winai Sae-oi

A house in Mai Khao had its roof blown off. Photo: Winai Sae-oi

A house in Mai Khao had its roof blown off. Photo: Winai Sae-oi

A house in Mai Khao had its roof blown off. Photo: Winai Sae-oi

A house in Mai Khao had its roof blown off. Photo: Winai Sae-oi

A house in Mai Khao had its roof blown off. Photo: Winai Sae-oi

A large tree near Mae Luan Rd in Phuket Town was felled by the strong winds. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

A large tree near Mae Luan Rd in Phuket Town was felled by the strong winds. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Power lines have also been brought down by trees falling across them. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Power lines have also been brought down by trees falling across them. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Power lines have also been brought down by trees falling across them. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Power lines have also been brought down by trees falling across them. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

« »

At about 10am strong winds felled a tree across the main road onto the island, between the bridge onto the island and the Phuket Check Point, blocking all vehicular traffic onto Phuket. Workers have been dispatched to clear the tree.

Power outages have also struck across the island as power lines have been downed by trees. The Phuket office of the Provincial electricity Authority (PEA) confirmed that one incident at 10:10am affected all power on the island. Main power supply to Phuket has been restored, but teams of PEA workers have been dispatched to restore power supply in areas still affected.

Rescue workers yesterday urged motorists to drive carefully after a car overturned on Thepkrasattri Rd during the wet conditions. That accident occurred just four kilometres north of where a horrific accident occurred on Wednesday night, when a 9-year-old girl was killed and seven others were injured by a pickup truck that had slid off the wet road and ploughed through people dining at a roadside restaurant.

Meanwhile, Chalong Police have reported that a foreign woman riding a motorbike in Rawai was struck by a car yesterday (Sept 18). The woman was rushed to Chalong Hospital, but pronounced dead.

Chalong Police have yet to reveal any more details about the accident.

The Phuket Provincial Office re-issued another weather warning for the island this morning, following emergency services being ordered on alert on Thursday as the foul weather started to take hold, forcing the closure of beaches and the cancellation of events in some areas, including Patong.

The TMD also re-issued its weather warning today, noting that Category 3 tropical storm “NOUL” had been downgraded to a tropical depression over Khon Kaen.

“The strong southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf. Torrential rain with isolated heavy to very heavy rain will be possible in the North, the Northeast, the Central, the East and the South. People in the risky areas should beware of the severe rains that may cause flash floods and water runoff. Beware of strong winds by keeping away from outdoor places, large trees and unsecured buildings,” the warning repeated.

“Strong wind waves are likely in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. In the upper portion of both seas, the waves will be likely 2-4 meters high and more than 4 meters high in thundershowers. In the lower portion, the waves will be likely about 2 meters and in thundershower areas more than 3 meters high. All ships keep ashore through 20 September,” the warning noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies at 87
UK exempts Thais from quarantine
Electricity outage to affect Koh Kaew
Still Hungry: Thousands in Phuket remain in need of food donations as government efforts stall
Prosecutors to indict ’Boss’ on cocaine, reckless driving charges
Thai returnee from Saudi Arabia dies of Covid-19
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Storm looms! Stage set for Bangkok Protest! One new Thailand Covid death! || September 18
Phuket weather puts Patong seafood festival on hold
Phuket motorists urged to slow down during heavy weather
Phuket’s health and wellness JAND Group wins two prestigious international awards
B112bn glove deal gets chop
Ministry vows Bangkok special tourist visa arrivals by October
Mains water supply outages to affect Patong, Karon for a week
Doctors report Nong Mint died of heart failure
Bureaucratic bungle leaves tankless water tower standing

 

Phuket community
UK exempts Thais from quarantine

all they need now will be flights to get there...(Read More)

Still Hungry: Thousands in Phuket remain in need of food donations as government efforts stall

Strange,I been looking for somebody to cut a dead coconut tree and all I get is after the rain/wind ...(Read More)

Last two bodies from Samui ferry sinking retrieved

How did everything go with the salvage of the Raya 4 ferry and her cargo? It supposed to start 28 Au...(Read More)

Prosecutors to indict ’Boss’ on cocaine, reckless driving charges

And the whole farce starts all over again... well, we live in hope it doesn't.....(Read More)

Girl, 9, killed, seven injured as Phuket pickup wipes out

The Ed's. warning about generalizations was long time overdue. The agenda of some people seems t...(Read More)

Ministry vows Bangkok special tourist visa arrivals by October

Immigration going make it hard on us foreigners again for no reason.i would never invest in Thailand...(Read More)

Bureaucratic bungle leaves tankless water tower standing

Huh? A constructed water tower, constructed without 5 copies paperwork in many departments in the pa...(Read More)

Amlo petitioned to investigate alleged protest moneymen

Mr Srisuwan seems to be a paid messenger boy in hands of anti democratic factions, just to secure th...(Read More)

Phuket motorists urged to slow down during heavy weather

I saw a guy on a motorbike obviously hit his front brakes too hard today. His front tire washed out...(Read More)

Ministry vows Bangkok special tourist visa arrivals by October

Ministers are living in Cloud Cuckoo Land...(Read More)

 

Property in Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Kvik Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket

 