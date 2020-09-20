Russian woman killed in motorbike accident on Rawai beachfront

PHUKET: Chalong Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old Russian woman in a collision between a car and motorbike on the Rawai beachfront on Friday (Sept 18).

accidentsdeathRussiantransportSafetypolice

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Sunday 20 September 2020, 10:32AM

Rawai Municipality’s Rawai Rescue Team attend to the Russian woman on the beachfront road in Rawai on Friday (Sept 18). Photo: Rawai Municipality Rawai Rescue Team

The woman, now identified as Nadiya Gizatullina, was riding a pink Honda Scoopy i motorbike along the beachfront road at about midday when she was struck by a white Honda car being driven by a Belarus man, Lt Jaruwit Khuncharoen of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News.

Emergency responders from Rawai Municipality’s Rawai Rescue Team soon arrived, he said.

Although Ms Gizatullina was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, she still sustained severe head injuries, Lt Jaruwit added.

Ms Gizatullina was not carrying any form of identification on her at the time, but was later identified by a friend, Lt Jaruwit noted.

Lt Jaruwit declined to reveal any details of how the accident happened, or even identify the driver of the car that struck the motorbike.

“The driver is a Belarus man. He is about 35 years old. He has not fled or refused any responsibility in this accident,” Lt Jaruwit said.

"I cannot reveal more detail because I still have to investigate the accident further and gather more information. I need to get CCTV camera footage from Rawai Municipality on Monday [Sept 21]," Lt Jaruwit concluded.