Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Russian woman killed in motorbike accident on Rawai beachfront

Russian woman killed in motorbike accident on Rawai beachfront

PHUKET: Chalong Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old Russian woman in a collision between a car and motorbike on the Rawai beachfront on Friday (Sept 18).

accidentsdeathRussiantransportSafetypolice
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Sunday 20 September 2020, 10:32AM

Rawai Municipality’s Rawai Rescue Team attend to the Russian woman on the beachfront road in Rawai on Friday (Sept 18). Photo: Rawai Municipality Rawai Rescue Team

Rawai Municipality’s Rawai Rescue Team attend to the Russian woman on the beachfront road in Rawai on Friday (Sept 18). Photo: Rawai Municipality Rawai Rescue Team

The car involved in the accident. Photo: Rawai Municipality Rawai Rescue Team

The car involved in the accident. Photo: Rawai Municipality Rawai Rescue Team

The motorbike that Ms Gizatullina was riding. Photo: Rawai Municipality Rawai Rescue Team

The motorbike that Ms Gizatullina was riding. Photo: Rawai Municipality Rawai Rescue Team

« »

The woman, now identified as Nadiya Gizatullina, was riding a pink Honda Scoopy i motorbike along the beachfront road at about midday when she was struck by a white Honda car being driven by a Belarus man, Lt Jaruwit Khuncharoen of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News.

Emergency responders from Rawai Municipality’s Rawai Rescue Team soon arrived, he said.

Although Ms Gizatullina was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, she still sustained severe head injuries, Lt Jaruwit added.

Ms Gizatullina was not carrying any form of identification on her at the time, but was later identified by a friend, Lt Jaruwit noted.

Thai Residential

Lt Jaruwit declined to reveal any details of how the accident happened, or even identify the driver of the car that struck the motorbike.

“The driver is a Belarus man. He is about 35 years old. He has not fled or refused any responsibility in this accident,” Lt Jaruwit said.

"I cannot reveal more detail because I still have to investigate the accident further and gather more information. I need to get CCTV camera footage from Rawai Municipality on Monday [Sept 21]," Lt Jaruwit concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Electricity outage to affect Pa Khlok
Phuket Opinion: Driving prices
Pro-democracy crowds rally in the rain
Phuket beaches closed as foreigner rescued from storm surf
US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies at 87
Phuket’s wild weather fells trees, cuts of power across island
UK exempts Thais from quarantine
Electricity outage to affect Koh Kaew
Still Hungry: Thousands in Phuket remain in need of food donations as government efforts stall
Prosecutors to indict ’Boss’ on cocaine, reckless driving charges
Thai returnee from Saudi Arabia dies of Covid-19
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Storm looms! Stage set for Bangkok Protest! One new Thailand Covid death! || September 18
Phuket weather puts Patong seafood festival on hold
Phuket motorists urged to slow down during heavy weather
Phuket’s health and wellness JAND Group wins two prestigious international awards

 

Phuket community
UK exempts Thais from quarantine

@Nasa12 Actually it would be a "direct flight". Learn the difference between a "dir...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Driving prices

Go almost anywhere in Phuket and notice the fancy (annoyingly loud) stereo systems in the tuk tuks. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Driving prices

Everyone knows why...... A very strong “taxi union”!!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Driving prices

The taxi pricing should be set the same as Bangkok. Why allow these guys to operate without meters a...(Read More)

Phuket’s wild weather fells trees, cuts of power across island

Maybe it would be a good idea to have a crew of workers on patrol to cut the trees that are near the...(Read More)

UK exempts Thais from quarantine

@DKK, Then it’s not a direct flight. So then 14-day quarantine. ...(Read More)

Thai returnee from Saudi Arabia dies of Covid-19

How many of the 59 have been returnees in quarantine conditions? It doesn't seem fair to include...(Read More)

Still Hungry: Thousands in Phuket remain in need of food donations as government efforts stall

While the Thai government focus on tourism, it stalls help to it citizens. Many well fed- and paid O...(Read More)

Still Hungry: Thousands in Phuket remain in need of food donations as government efforts stall

Thanks Kurt,I will try ,off course I pay for it , no problem Horst...(Read More)

Phuket beaches closed as foreigner rescued from storm surf

Don't risk your own life for somebody to want's to commit suicide ! Horst...(Read More)

 

HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
Kvik Phuket
Dan About Thailand

 