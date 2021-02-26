PHUKET XTRA - February 26 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Police oppose bail for Bangla Rd. shooter |:| The wait for Kata Beach’s first hatchlings in 20 years |:| Phuket COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the works |:| Bail for insurrectionist ex-politicos Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Great story! Those should insure no more come to lay eggs. Maybe even assist in the prompt death o...(Read More)
So, where do you register and do steps 2 and 3? It also appears that the older population isn't...(Read More)
So they have to rehearse giving an injection. How sad is that...(Read More)
@Christy Sweet there is no need to report in person if you are staying in a hotel. It's the hote...(Read More)
Watching the video made me sick and disgusted. The news channel ran it over and over, and each time ...(Read More)
Perhaps immigration should rescind that pesky, capriciously applied requirement "farang" ...(Read More)
What a circus, the shooter says he was so drunk that he cannot remember, and yet here are the Thai p...(Read More)
Many of those getting vaccinations are not immune from the disease, just the most harmful symptoms. ...(Read More)
Just estimating 44% lesser only? Expect it to be more. Month after month now there are long holidays...(Read More)
Now it is the case that in Norway there are many fully vaccinated who have actually get the corona a...(Read More)
