PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: The wait for Kata Beach’s first turtle hatchlings in 20 years

PHUKET XTRA - February 26 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Police oppose bail for Bangla Rd. shooter |:| The wait for Kata Beach’s first hatchlings in 20 years |:| Phuket COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the works |:| Bail for insurrectionist ex-politicos Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 26 February 2021, 07:03PM

Phuket community
Bated breath as locals wait for first leatherback turtle nest on Kata Beach for 20 years to hatch

Great story! Those should insure no more come to lay eggs. Maybe even assist in the prompt death o...(Read More)

Phuket prepares for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

So, where do you register and do steps 2 and 3? It also appears that the older population isn't...(Read More)

Phuket prepares for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

So they have to rehearse giving an injection. How sad is that...(Read More)

United Phuket domestic tourism campaign to hit the road

@Christy Sweet there is no need to report in person if you are staying in a hotel. It's the hote...(Read More)

Police oppose bail for Bangla shooter

Watching the video made me sick and disgusted. The news channel ran it over and over, and each time ...(Read More)

United Phuket domestic tourism campaign to hit the road

Perhaps immigration should rescind that pesky, capriciously applied requirement "farang" ...(Read More)

Police oppose bail for Bangla shooter

What a circus, the shooter says he was so drunk that he cannot remember, and yet here are the Thai p...(Read More)

Prayut to get jab Sunday, Anutin to follow

Many of those getting vaccinations are not immune from the disease, just the most harmful symptoms. ...(Read More)

TAT expecting 44% fewer trips during long weekend

Just estimating 44% lesser only? Expect it to be more. Month after month now there are long holidays...(Read More)

Prayut to get jab Sunday, Anutin to follow

Now it is the case that in Norway there are many fully vaccinated who have actually get the corona a...(Read More)

 

