Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: The King ascends to the throne! Hospital staff drug-tested? New road penalty system? || May 7

PHUKET XTRA - May 7 Thailand has a new King! |:| Points-based driving penalties for Thailand |:| Hospital staff to be drug tested! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Tuesday 7 May 2019, 06:05PM

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong lifeguards issue warning as monsoon season begins
People invited to sign books of congratulations for HM The King
Man with mental disability drowns in Phuket Town public water source pond
Myanmar couple stabbed in Chalong
Six arrested for Hi-Lo gambling, rest flee into rubber plantation
No injuries reported in Wichit housing fire
Phuket holds mass cleanup in honour HM The King
Phuket Opinion: Saving the village
Merit-making ceremony held at Wat Phra Thong to pay respect to His Majesty the King
Phuket water storage to be upgraded as emergency supplies continue
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Royal Coronation of His Majesty the King! Phuket braces for stormy weekend? || May 3
Rent dispute Brit to be deported
Truck takes down 7 power poles causing blackout in Chalong
British man stabbed over Thai girlfriend
Power outage in Cherng Talay

 

Phuket community
Dogs with jobs: The difference between emotional support, therapy and service dogs

ALL pets (especially dogs) are emotional support animals. That's the whole point of having a pet...(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

Well it would be nice. In reality though it needs to be implemented and enforced. Japan has a huge n...(Read More)

Phuket holds mass cleanup in honour HM The King

This will soon be forgotten as they've all got their new t-shirts, hats & scarves. Just do i...(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

Hire a 10,000 japanese police men, as long no RTP audits or reforms are done. Just law making chang...(Read More)

Phuket water storage to be upgraded as emergency supplies continue

Well dek, I red the full article. (Thank you for your personal attention) It are orders and plans we...(Read More)

Rent dispute Brit to be deported

From 14 Jan until 02 May this person locked himself inside. This was a mental disordered man. For he...(Read More)

Truck takes down 7 power poles causing blackout in Chalong

Maybe sinking the poles in a bit more than 5 or so feet would stop them being pulled out of the grou...(Read More)

Six arrested for Hi-Lo gambling, rest flee into rubber plantation

Wow, a very big dangerous happening has been taken care of! A matter of national security. Some peo...(Read More)

Phuket water storage to be upgraded as emergency supplies continue

Expecting Phuket Officialdom has any 'feeling' with evaporation is to much to ask. Water man...(Read More)

Phuket holds mass cleanup in honour HM The King

When this is the beginning of transforming very dirty Phuket province in a permanent clean island p...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Ride 4 Kids 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Thai Residential
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Express Carpet and Decor
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019

 