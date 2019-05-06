Kata Rocks
Phuket holds mass cleanup in honour HM The King

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led a mass cleanup along the Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town this morning (May 6) in honour of the Royal Coronation ceremonies conducted this weekend.

culturepollutionenvironment
By The Phuket News

Monday 6 May 2019, 02:33PM

The mass cleanup in Phuket this morning (May 6), which saw more than 1,000 people take part, was conducted under the Royal Project ‘We Do Good Deeds with Our Hearts’ initiated by His Majesty The King. Photo: PR Dept

The mass cleanup, which saw more than 1,000 people take part, was conducted under the Royal Project called “We Do Good Deeds with Our Hearts” initiated by His Majesty The King.

Governor Phakphong presided over the official launch of the cleanup, which started at 8am at the 4,000-seat gymnasium at Saphan Hin.

“His Majesty is concerned about and is considerate of the well-being of the people and is determined to make the nation stable and make people’s lives better,” Governor Phakphong said.

Zest Real Estate

“In accordance with His Majesty’s principles to alleviate suffering and nourishing the people to develop the country to progress, His Majesty has created his Royal initiative.

“Therefore, in honour of the auspicious Royal Coronation, Phuket Province [the Phuket Provincial Office] has organised volunteer activities in accordance with the ‘We Do Good Deeds with Our Hearts’ Royal project to develop, rehabilitate and develop our canal waterways in order to protect the environment and improve people’s quality of life.

“By this activity, we have more than 1,000 volunteers taking part, including officials from government agencies, police officers, officers from local administrative organisations, subdistrict headmen, and members of the public from all walks of life, all gathered together to rotect the environment and improve the quality of life of Phuket residents with an atmosphere of happiness, smiles and harmony,” he said.

 

 

Kurt | 06 May 2019 - 15:10:19 

When this is the beginning of transforming very dirty Phuket province  in a permanent clean island province, wow, that would be great. But, lets wait and see.  Now clean up for honour his Majesty the King. Great! After that keeping clean to honour yourself. Possible?

