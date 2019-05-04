Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Merit-making ceremony held at Wat Phra Thong to pay respect to His Majesty the King

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung led a merit-making ceremony at Wat Phra Thong in Thalang today (May 4) to pay respect to His Majesty the King ahead of the Royal Coronation.

culture
By The Phuket News

Saturday 4 May 2019, 04:09PM

Attendees donated food to and received blessings from monks. Photo: PR Dept

Attendees donated food to and received blessings from monks. Photo: PR Dept

Attendees paid respect to the King’s image. Photo: PR Dept

Attendees paid respect to the King’s image. Photo: PR Dept

Attendees paid respect to the King’s image. Photo: PR Dept

Attendees paid respect to the King’s image. Photo: PR Dept

Attendees donated food to and received blessings from monks. Photo: PR Dept

Attendees donated food to and received blessings from monks. Photo: PR Dept

Attendees donated food to and received blessings from monks. Photo: PR Dept

Attendees donated food to and received blessings from monks. Photo: PR Dept

Attendees donated food to and received blessings from monks. Photo: PR Dept

Attendees donated food to and received blessings from monks. Photo: PR Dept

Attendees donated food to and received blessings from monks. Photo: PR Dept

Attendees donated food to and received blessings from monks. Photo: PR Dept

The coronation ceremony was broadcast from 9am.

The coronation ceremony was broadcast from 9am.

Government officials, civil servants and local residents gathered at 7am to pay respect to the King’s image and take part in alms-giving ceremonies – donating food and other goods to the 99 monks who also attended, and receiving blessings from them in return.

Attendees were dressed in yellow, the King’s heraldic colour. The government has urged the public to wear yellow until the King’s birthday in July.

From 9am, attendees watched a live broadcast of the coronation ceremony as the King took part in a purification bathing rite with consecrated water, was presented with the royal regalia and was crowned the King of Thailand. (Read more here).

A live stream of the ceremony is available to watch here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

King Maha Vajiralongkorn crowned Rama X of Thailand
Royal Coronation: The Royal Regalia
Royal Coronation: The Royal Coronation Emblem, the Mark of Royalty
Royal Coronation: Sacred waters
Royal Coronation: Ancient ceremony steeped in tradition
His Majesty the King grants royal pardon to categories of convicts ahead of coronation
History preserved: Rare footage gives glimpse into the royal coronation of King Rama VII
Royal Coronation: Official program of main ceremonies
Phuket to hold public events for Royal Coronation
Bangkok up in lights for Royal Coronation
More than 150,000 to attend ceremonies
The myth of Mae Phosop, rice goddess of Thailand
Royal Rainmakers on standby in Phuket despite three failed attempts
Songkran tourism revenue jumps 15%
Unesco project aims to give prominent women the recognition they deserve

 

Phuket community
Security guard dead after motorbike collides with minivan

Taxi- and Minivan drivers have a commercial driving license by thai law. When these drivers are invo...(Read More)

Phuket water storage to be upgraded as emergency supplies continue

They need to build a pipeline from the huge dam in Surat tani to Phuket to fix this ongoing water pr...(Read More)

Truck takes down 7 power poles causing blackout in Chalong

Please hang the cables a bit higher so the trucks can pass under! Thanks, Horst...(Read More)

Rent dispute Brit to be deported

Instead of dealing with the core issue lets deport him. It isn't as if the authorities didn'...(Read More)

Rent dispute Brit to be deported

Farang will never win a case against Thai people......(Read More)

Rent dispute Brit to be deported

I wonder if the land-lord has been paying the property tax... 10% of the rental income, and declared...(Read More)

Power outage in Cherng Talay

Thailand 4.0...(Read More)

Truck takes down 7 power poles causing blackout in Chalong

Another result of allowing untrained fools to drive whatever the hell kind of vehicle they want. A ...(Read More)

Truck takes down 7 power poles causing blackout in Chalong

What is that for nonsense that container trucks, cement trucks, water tankers and that kind of heavy...(Read More)

Phuket water storage to be upgraded as emergency supplies continue

.."Until the situation is resolved?'... What a cheap charlie talk. Why they not just sa...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
China International Boat Show 2019
La Boucherie
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
Ride 4 Kids 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 