PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung led a merit-making ceremony at Wat Phra Thong in Thalang today (May 4) to pay respect to His Majesty the King ahead of the Royal Coronation.

culture

By The Phuket News

Saturday 4 May 2019, 04:09PM

Government officials, civil servants and local residents gathered at 7am to pay respect to the King’s image and take part in alms-giving ceremonies – donating food and other goods to the 99 monks who also attended, and receiving blessings from them in return.

Attendees were dressed in yellow, the King’s heraldic colour. The government has urged the public to wear yellow until the King’s birthday in July.

From 9am, attendees watched a live broadcast of the coronation ceremony as the King took part in a purification bathing rite with consecrated water, was presented with the royal regalia and was crowned the King of Thailand. (Read more here).

A live stream of the ceremony is available to watch here.