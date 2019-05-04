Kata Rocks
King Maha Vajiralongkorn crowned Rama X of Thailand

His Majesty the King has officially been crowned the King of Thailand during the coronation ceremonies today (May 4), and Queen Suthida was later declared Her Majesty the Queen.

culture
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 4 May 2019, 01:47PM

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (Rama X) is the tenth monarch of the Chakri dynasty, which has reigned since 1782.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (Rama X) is the tenth monarch of the Chakri dynasty, which has reigned since 1782.

His Majesty completed the ceremony after he was presented with the royal regalia which symbolise the kingship of a monarch who completes the coronation rite. (Read more here). 

Earlier, the King took part in a purification bathing rite, in which he took a ceremonial bath with a shower of consecrated water, and the royal anointment ceremony in which the King is anointed with coronation water.  (Read more here).

After completing the kingship process, His Majesty designated Queen Suthida Her Majesty the Queen. Queen Suthida was named the new Queen on May 1 after his Majesty announced their marriage. (Read more here). 

His Majesty said he would follow in the footsteps of King Bhumibol in decidating his life for the happiness and well-being of the people. He vowed to carry on, preserve, develop and reign with righteousness for the benefits and happiness of his people.

The ceremony for kingship was held in the Grand Palace.

Their Majesties will grant an audience for royal family members, privy councillors, cabinet members, senior government officials and diplomats this afternoon.

The coronation for His Majesty was the first since the last event of King Bhumibol Adulyadej on May 5, 1950.

Soldiers also fired series of canon salutes to pay respect to Their Majesties during the morning session. A lot of people flocked to the areas around the Grand Palace in the morning to witness the historic event.

A live stream of the ceremony is available to watch here

 

 

