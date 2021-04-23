The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand surpasses 50,000 cases as Pfizer, Sputnik V vaccines come to the Kingdom || April 23

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand surpasses 50,000 cases as Pfizer, Sputnik V vaccines come to the Kingdom || April 23

PHUKET XTRA - April 23 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket cases approach 300 in 3rd wave |:| Thailand surpasses 50k cases, extra ICU beds on their way |:| Ovenright Phuket arrivals in Phang Nga face quarantine, no documents needed for day trips |:| More vaccines coming to Thailand |:| Young dead dolphin found Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 23 April 2021, 07:52PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket airport van warning as island infections continue to rise
Phuket arrivals in Phang Nga staying overnight face quarantine, no rapid tests
Blood donations urged as COVID spurs shortage
Young dolphin found dead at Tri Trang
China warns of ‘serious harm’ to relations as Australia scraps BRI deal
Temples urged to cremate COVID dead as national death toll escalates
Sputnik V to launch in Thailand
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners pay for Covid tests, Thais tested free as 7 Covid deaths reported || April 22
Phuket rapid testing of arrivals begins
COVID treatment covered by SSO, Phuket hospital confirms
No parking to finish Phuket Town underground cable works
Third Wave reeking havoc on Thailand’s tourism restart plan - Where are we now? 
Second Phuket field hospital set up
Patong, Karon areas to face water outages over 10 days
Indonesia navy searching for submarine with 53 aboard

 

Phuket community
Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

DEK, who tells you I am still in Thailand ?...(Read More)

Phuket rapid testing of arrivals begins

"Working perfectly.." That rings a bell. Oh yeah, Trump in spring of 2020 referring to hi...(Read More)

Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

Sexpats abandon the legions of cheap prostitutes? C'mon, get real. And yes, I consider lovely yo...(Read More)

Temples urged to cremate COVID dead as national death toll escalates

Are people rubbing the corpses and then sticking their fingers in their noses or eyes? Oh wait,...(Read More)

Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

"....should avoid this country" Lala, that gives us a clue about the size of your brain if...(Read More)

Sputnik V to launch in Thailand

So, Pfizer is not yet registered and approved for use locally, has Sputnik V already gone through th...(Read More)

Full Phuket COVID restrictions order published

Until now Phuket Governor still didn't say that Phuket itself is a Red Zone when he mention Red-...(Read More)

Blood donations urged as COVID spurs shortage

I would give blood, did so for many years in the UK, but they will not accept me as I am too old...(Read More)

Blood donations urged as COVID spurs shortage

Seems Phuket Officialdom is not prepared for what ever the Covid-19 national death toll and infectio...(Read More)

Temples urged to cremate COVID dead as national death toll escalates

National Covid-19 death toll escalates. And what is mostly not vaccinated Phuket doing? It opens up ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/

 