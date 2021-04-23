PHUKET XTRA - April 23 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket cases approach 300 in 3rd wave |:| Thailand surpasses 50k cases, extra ICU beds on their way |:| Ovenright Phuket arrivals in Phang Nga face quarantine, no documents needed for day trips |:| More vaccines coming to Thailand |:| Young dead dolphin found Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 23 April 2021, 07:52PM
