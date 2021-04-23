The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Young dolphin found dead at Tri Trang

Young dolphin found dead at Tri Trang

PHUKET: Marine life experts are investigating what caused the death of a young striped dolphin found with heavy wounds to its body, which was lying on rocks at Tri Trang Beach, south of Patong, yesterday (Apr 22).

marineanimalsdeath
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 23 April 2021, 11:00AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Officers from the Patong Police were called to the scene at about 1:10pm. 

Unfamiliar with investigating dead dolphins, the police officers contacted Kusoldharm rescue workers to take the dolphin to the Phuket Marine Biological Center (PMBC) based on Cape Panwa in Wichit.

Marine biologists there noted that the dolphin was not full grown. It measured 1.3 metres long and weighed 30 kilogrammes.

The dolphin had many wounds along the right side of its body, to the right of its mouth, under its right eye, on its fins and there were scratches all along its body and underneath its tail.

The officers did note that the wounds may have been caused by the dolphin being stranded on the rocks.

The dolphin was estimated to have died at least 24 hours before its body was found.

Officers at the PMBC will conduct an autopsy on the young dolphin’s body in the hope of learning more about what caused its death.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket airport van warning as island infections continue to rise
Phuket arrivals in Phang Nga staying overnight face quarantine, no rapid tests
Blood donations urged as COVID spurs shortage
China warns of ‘serious harm’ to relations as Australia scraps BRI deal
Temples urged to cremate COVID dead as national death toll escalates
Sputnik V to launch in Thailand
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners pay for Covid tests, Thais tested free as 7 Covid deaths reported || April 22
Phuket rapid testing of arrivals begins
COVID treatment covered by SSO, Phuket hospital confirms
No parking to finish Phuket Town underground cable works
Third Wave reeking havoc on Thailand’s tourism restart plan - Where are we now? 
Second Phuket field hospital set up
Patong, Karon areas to face water outages over 10 days
Indonesia navy searching for submarine with 53 aboard
Government steps in to fix COVID hotline woes

 

Phuket community
Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

Sexpats abandon the legions of cheap prostitutes? C'mon, get real. And yes, I consider lovely yo...(Read More)

Temples urged to cremate COVID dead as national death toll escalates

Are people rubbing the corpses and then sticking their fingers in their noses or eyes? Oh wait,...(Read More)

Phuket rapid test on arrival: Foreigners to pay, Thais tested free

"....should avoid this country" Lala, that gives us a clue about the size of your brain if...(Read More)

Sputnik V to launch in Thailand

So, Pfizer is not yet registered and approved for use locally, has Sputnik V already gone through th...(Read More)

Full Phuket COVID restrictions order published

Until now Phuket Governor still didn't say that Phuket itself is a Red Zone when he mention Red-...(Read More)

Blood donations urged as COVID spurs shortage

I would give blood, did so for many years in the UK, but they will not accept me as I am too old...(Read More)

Blood donations urged as COVID spurs shortage

Seems Phuket Officialdom is not prepared for what ever the Covid-19 national death toll and infectio...(Read More)

Temples urged to cremate COVID dead as national death toll escalates

National Covid-19 death toll escalates. And what is mostly not vaccinated Phuket doing? It opens up ...(Read More)

Phuket rapid testing of arrivals begins

@Fascinated I would suggest visiting other provinces currently is not the smartest move??...(Read More)

Phuket rapid testing of arrivals begins

April 11 there was many people living in 2 hotels for many days in phuket whit Covid-19. One hotel ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Art-Tec Design
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura

 