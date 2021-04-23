Young dolphin found dead at Tri Trang

PHUKET: Marine life experts are investigating what caused the death of a young striped dolphin found with heavy wounds to its body, which was lying on rocks at Tri Trang Beach, south of Patong, yesterday (Apr 22).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 23 April 2021, 11:00AM

Officers from the Patong Police were called to the scene at about 1:10pm.

Unfamiliar with investigating dead dolphins, the police officers contacted Kusoldharm rescue workers to take the dolphin to the Phuket Marine Biological Center (PMBC) based on Cape Panwa in Wichit.

Marine biologists there noted that the dolphin was not full grown. It measured 1.3 metres long and weighed 30 kilogrammes.

The dolphin had many wounds along the right side of its body, to the right of its mouth, under its right eye, on its fins and there were scratches all along its body and underneath its tail.

The officers did note that the wounds may have been caused by the dolphin being stranded on the rocks.

The dolphin was estimated to have died at least 24 hours before its body was found.

Officers at the PMBC will conduct an autopsy on the young dolphin’s body in the hope of learning more about what caused its death.