PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand surpasses 1million Covid cases, Phuket’s trash-eating turtle, Sandbox flights? |:| August 20

PHUKET XTRA - August 20 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Thailand surpasses 1 million Covid cases |:| Phuket hits daily record cases |:| Top cop dismissed over alleged fraud |:| Trash-eating turtle? |:| Legal action over protester who lost sight in one eye |:| Sandbox flights next month? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 20 August 2021, 06:33PM

Phuket community
