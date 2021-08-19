Phuket Town main fresh market reopens, second market ordered to remain closed

PHUKET: The Phuket City Municipality Fresh Market 1 on Ranong Rd in the heart of Phuket Town, and the Downtown Market located on the opposite side of the road, reopened today (Aug 19) after a spate of more than 100 infections saw a seven-day lockdown of the immediate area.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 19 August 2021, 06:03PM

While the lockdown in the heart of Phuket Town was lifted yesterday, health officers went to conduct a testing among 353 people living in Phuket Town at the the petanque venue at Saphan Hin. A total of 14 people tested positive ‒ 11 Thais and three migrant workers ‒ reported Phuket City Municipality.

Meanwhile, the Phuket City Municipality Fresh Market 2, located on Ong Sim Phai Rd near Robinson department store, has been ordered to remain closed for another full week, after more COVID-19 infections have been found linked to the market.

The market was already serving a seven-day closure order and was expected to reopen on Saturday (Aug 21).

The market will now remain closed until Aug 27, or until the market has met the required sanitation standards and been assessed and approved safe by officers from the Disease Control Department, Phuket City Municipality has announced.

The order issued by Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas yesterday (Aug 18) explained that several workers at the market had tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug 12, and more infected cases were found by the mass testing of local residents and market workers on Tuesday (Aug 17).

Before its current closure, the fresh market near Robsinson had only just reopened on Aug 7 after being ordered to close for cleaning due to vendors and migrant workers at the market testing positive for COVID-19.