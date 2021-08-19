The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Town main fresh market reopens, second market ordered to remain closed

Phuket Town main fresh market reopens, second market ordered to remain closed

PHUKET: The Phuket City Municipality Fresh Market 1 on Ranong Rd in the heart of Phuket Town, and the Downtown Market located on the opposite side of the road, reopened today (Aug 19) after a spate of more than 100 infections saw a seven-day lockdown of the immediate area.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 19 August 2021, 06:03PM

Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas talks with market vendors. photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas talks with market vendors. photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas talks with market vendors. photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas talks with market vendors. photo: Phuket City Municipality

Fourteen more people tested positive in tyhe mass testing on Tuesday. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Fourteen more people tested positive in tyhe mass testing on Tuesday. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Fourteen more people tested positive in tyhe mass testing on Tuesday. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Fourteen more people tested positive in tyhe mass testing on Tuesday. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Fourteen more people tested positive in tyhe mass testing on Tuesday. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Fourteen more people tested positive in tyhe mass testing on Tuesday. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Fourteen more people tested positive in tyhe mass testing on Tuesday. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Fourteen more people tested positive in tyhe mass testing on Tuesday. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Fourteen more people tested positive in tyhe mass testing on Tuesday. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Fourteen more people tested positive in tyhe mass testing on Tuesday. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

« »

While the lockdown in the heart of Phuket Town was lifted yesterday, health officers went to conduct a testing among 353 people living in Phuket Town at the the petanque venue at Saphan Hin. A total of 14 people tested positive ‒ 11 Thais and three migrant workers ‒ reported Phuket City Municipality.

Meanwhile, the Phuket City Municipality Fresh Market 2, located on Ong Sim Phai Rd near Robinson department store, has been ordered to remain closed for another full week, after more COVID-19 infections have been found linked to the market.

The market was already serving a seven-day closure order and was expected to reopen on Saturday (Aug 21).

QSI International School Phuket

The market will now remain closed until Aug 27, or until the market has met the required sanitation standards and been assessed and approved safe by officers from the Disease Control Department, Phuket City Municipality has announced.

The order issued by Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas yesterday (Aug 18) explained that several workers at the market had tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug 12, and more infected cases were found by the mass testing of local residents and market workers on Tuesday (Aug 17).

Before its current closure, the fresh market near Robsinson had only just reopened on Aug 7 after being ordered to close for cleaning due to vendors and migrant workers at the market testing positive for COVID-19.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Government asks businesses to prepare for ‘Company Isolation Rules’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Assurances over Phuket Sandbox 7+7 extension |:| August 19
Lao man arrested for gun possession
Phuket boutique hotel operators plea for amnesty extension
Phuket’s main fishing port to shut down to stem COVID outbreak
No bail for protest leader ‘Penguin’ with COVID-19
WHO slams wealthy nations’ rush towards COVID vaccine boosters
Government defends vaccination cocktail policy
Phuket marks 89 new local infections, one more death
Police searching for culprits who shot protesters
PPAO Moderna registrations to open next week
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Lockdown lifted in Phuket Town, Thailand Pfizer vaccine purchase |:| August 18
Bank of Thailand urges government to borrow another B1 trillion
‘Sandbox 7+7’ tourists will be tested twice before leaving the island, assures Phuket TAT chief
Phuket Provincial Hall car park building to become another COVID Care Center

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 89 new local infections, one more death

Was at Mission Hospital today where people were crammed into a lobby with no air flow whatsoever an...(Read More)

Phuket’s main fishing port to shut down to stem COVID outbreak

Just out of curiosity, how could anyone in Phuket come in contact with those infected with COVID-19 ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 89 new local infections, one more death

@Kurt So I guess you would turn down the offer of your long awaited vaccine if they wanted to give...(Read More)

Phuket’s main fishing port to shut down to stem COVID outbreak

Must be the Sandbox again, time to shut it down....(Read More)

PPAO Moderna registrations to open next week

Today, August 19, now marks 200 days of lockdown for Melbourne! We currently have a 9pm to 5am curfe...(Read More)

Samkong Underpass to close for maintenance

Why on earth can't this be done at night?...(Read More)

Phuket’s main fishing port to shut down to stem COVID outbreak

Many other countries have now learnt to live with Covid, and don't even report cases, now. Thail...(Read More)

Hospital boss probed over Pfizer shot favouritism

Gee, we never guessed this would happen!! Sack and lock up any official or health worker who uses th...(Read More)

PPAO Moderna registrations to open next week

Easy to quote figures that seem to show progress but how can Phuket reach herd immunity when most ha...(Read More)

Relatives of Swiss tourist killer will not file for bail

@lelecuneo. Imagine all you want. They have to find red bully boy first then grow a set of b*lls so ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
SAii Laguna Phuket

 