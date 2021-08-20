Phuket marks daily record, 129 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 129 new local infections on the island yesterday (Aug 18), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 2,300.

By The Phuket News

Friday 20 August 2021, 09:00AM

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 19) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Wednesday (Aug 18). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 9pm last night, also marked two news cases of Phuket Sandbox tourists being confirmed as infected.

The 129 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 551, as follows:

Aug 13 - 82 new cases

Aug 14 - 109 new cases

Aug 15 - 49 new cases

Aug 16 - 50 new cases

Aug 17 - 43 new cases

Aug 18 - 89 new cases

Aug 19 - 129 new cases

The current total of 2,300 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 38 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 62 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 917 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 70 from the day before.

The report also marked 1,454 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 62 more patients than the 1,392 reported for Wednesday.

The report posted last night recorded 77 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs) yesterday (Aug 18).

The 77 suspected cases, which have yet to be confirmed by RT-PCR tests, bring the total number of people now being held at “COVID-19 Care Centers” across the island to 381 (+100).

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report posted last night also reported that Phuket currently has in total 937 beds available for COVID patients (+7 from yesterday), with 726 (77.48%) of the beds occupied (+27), and 211 beds still available (-20).

The report also marked that of the COVID patients in care 24 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (+2); 275 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (+7) and 369 were ‘Green’ patients (+13).

The PPHO COVID report for yesterday marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 16.

With the lockdown in the heart of Phuket Town last week, now lifted, and the rash of infections in the fishing port areas, the latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island shows very different areas as the having the highest rate of infections in Phuket comapred with just a few weeks ago.

The latest map, released yesterday (Aug 19), is marked as accurate as of 6pm Wednesday (Aug 18), as follows: