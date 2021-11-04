|
PHUKET XTRA - November 4 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Six infections found during Thailand reopening |:| Covid vaccination linked to 3 deaths |:| 4 extra holidays next year |:| SCB becomes majority owner of Thai crypto exchange Bitkub Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Thursday 4 November 2021, 07:43PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Wow, really. Lol. If thai not want nightclubs to open, just say so. Most businesses would support th...(Read More)
All that is wrong with Phuket... hardly any tourists but come November 1 taxi fares increased back u...(Read More)
@JohnC, The police officer in this article is a example to the Thai people of how a correct oath wo...(Read More)
The Thai government has done an excellent job in making vaccines available on Phuket. Perhaps we can...(Read More)
More than just words are terminating not to build new coal-fired power stations, and plan B (?) rep...(Read More)
The big joke is even a failed attempt could generate a approval. So if you have tried several times ...(Read More)
Great first step in removing Immigration Police out of the vaccination process for foreigners. ...(Read More)
Fine words that won't be backed up by actions. The HiSo of this country are too busy raping and ...(Read More)
@kurt. They LOSE a teacher and MENTOR, not an example. One day you will get it right if you learn th...(Read More)
I'm trying to think of an occasion when a Thailand government online system actually worked. Let...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.