Phuket marks 50 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 50 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Nov 3) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 15,426.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 November 2021, 08:54AM

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 12:31am today, reported three new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 121. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials marked 44 deaths in total for the month of October.

Meanwhile, the 50 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 410, as follows:

Oct 28 - 68 new cases

Oct 29 - 61 new cases

Oct 30 - 59 new cases

Oct 31 - 62 new cases

Nov 1 - 53 new cases

Nov 2 - 57 new cases

Nov 3 - 50 new cases

The current total of 15,426 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 35 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 205 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 804 people were under medical care or supervision, 17 fewer than the 821 reported the day before.

The report also marked 14,872 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 191 more than the 14,681 reported yesterday.

The report recorded eight people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by four, from 189 to 185.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 29 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 318 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change from yesterday), and 110 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-13 from yesterday).