BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 50 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 50 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 50 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Nov 3) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 15,426.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 November 2021, 08:54AM

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 12:31am today, reported three new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 121. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials marked 44 deaths in total for the month of October.

Meanwhile, the 50 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 410, as follows:

  • Oct 28 - 68 new cases
  • Oct 29 - 61 new cases
  • Oct 30 - 59 new cases
  • Oct 31 - 62 new cases
  • Nov 1 - 53 new cases
  • Nov 2 - 57 new cases
  • Nov 3 - 50 new cases

The current total of 15,426 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 35 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 205 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

PKF Thailand

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 804 people were under medical care or supervision, 17 fewer than the 821 reported the day before.

The report also marked 14,872 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 191 more than the 14,681 reported yesterday.

The report recorded eight people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by four, from 189 to 185.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 29 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 318 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change from yesterday), and 110 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-13 from yesterday).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Outrigger announces management of new Phuket property
Phuket’s diplomatic corps briefed on island’s tourism readiness
Phuket aims to host SEA Games, World Specialized Expo
Reopening checks find only six tourist infections
Phuket teens wanted for vaccination study
Vachira offers walk-in vaccinations for 3,000 people
Power outage to affect Surin Plaza to Laem Singh Beach
Man jumps off Phuket bridge
Reopening puts Phuket tourism recovery in sight
US gives final approval of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11
Charges laid against ‘Jo Ferrari’, other officers, for killing drug suspect
‘There’s no Planet-B’: PM
Thailand Pass issues already addressed, says Anucha
Phuket marks 57 new COVID cases, two deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Joe Ferrari faces torture death charges, Third of schools reopen |:| November 2

 

Phuket community
Vachira offers walk-in vaccinations for 3,000 people

Great first step in removing Immigration Police out of the vaccination process for foreigners. ...(Read More)

‘There’s no Planet-B’: PM

Fine words that won't be backed up by actions. The HiSo of this country are too busy raping and ...(Read More)

Charges laid against ‘Jo Ferrari’, other officers, for killing drug suspect

@kurt. They LOSE a teacher and MENTOR, not an example. One day you will get it right if you learn th...(Read More)

Thailand Pass issues already addressed, says Anucha

I'm trying to think of an occasion when a Thailand government online system actually worked. Let...(Read More)

Phuket’s Airport Bus resumes

You mean the airport taxi/limousine mafia actually allow this service to operate without harassment?...(Read More)

Pa Khlok couple injured as car hits power pole

I'm surprised not to read the usual excuses given; brakes failed being the most common one used,...(Read More)

Phuket expects 1mn arrivals in first quarter

Dream on! You think they could at least come up with numbers that people are more likely to believe....(Read More)

Thailand Pass issues already addressed, says Anucha

I used it on Tuesday to get my wife back later this month, once I had figured out how to download th...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

Before I retired I used to come high season, and shoulder season and found hotels first class in ter...(Read More)

Thailand Pass issues already addressed, says Anucha

TP instructions say provide proof of one night at SHA+ hotel (including payment for PCR test) but ho...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura
EPL predictions
Exotic Fishing Thailand
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 