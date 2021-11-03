Vachira offers walk-in vaccinations for 3,000 people

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital, the main government hospital on the island, is offering walk-in vaccinations for 3,000 people as it moves to help increase the number of people on the island vaccinated against COVID-19.

COVID-19CoronavirusVaccine

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 November 2021, 02:56PM

The vaccinations, open to both Thais and foreigners, will be provided with Sinovac as the first injection and AstraZeneca as the second, the hospital announced through a notice last night (Nov 2).

The first injections will be provided at the Saphan Hin Vaccination Center (the Indoor Sports Stadium) from 9am to 3pm on Nov 12, the hospital notice explained.

Thai nationals need only bring their Thai ID card to receive the vaccinations.

Foreigners need only to present their passport, and work permit if applicable.

The vaccinations are also open to people not registered as living in Phuket. Such people need to present a letter from their employer confirming they live in Phuket, or an official document confirming they live in the Phuket area.

People with enquiries about the walk-in vaccinations were advised to call the hospital at 076-361234 or 06-6056608.