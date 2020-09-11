Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand ready to reopen?Is Covid in Thailand more dangerous than... || September 11

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand ready to reopen?Is Covid in Thailand more dangerous than... || September 11

PHUKET XTRA - September 11 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Road deaths, suicides surpass Covid casualties |:| Medical marijuana workshop in Phuket |:| Patong running event ready |:| TAT says Thailand is ready to reopen Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 11 September 2020, 09:31PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Boost tourism, freeze debts and help the unemployed, National Reform Committee on Labour told in Phuket
Patong traffic police ready for ‘We Run Phuket’
Jump in suicide cases linked to COVID-19 stress
Plans afoot to grow medical marijuana in Phuket
Phuket emergency services put on flash flood alert
AirAsia launches Phuket-Suvarnabhumi flights
NESDC to reboot Thai Canal plan
Thammasat bans Sept 19 rally
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid Thailand’s suicide rates up! Online booze ban? || September 10
Myanmar army tries to discredit Rohingya abuse confessions
JSCCIB: Jobless total to worsen without strong measures
COVID impact puts government projects on the backburner
14 arrested in gambling raid, charged with illegal gathering under Emergency Decree
Khon Kaen man arrested for hookahs
Phuket tsunami-evacuation drill reveals warning tower needs repairs

 

Phuket community
Boost tourism, freeze debts and help the unemployed, National Reform Committee on Labour told in Phuket

Make the tourists you have here feel welcomed. Extend the 26 Sept amnesty until 31 Dec as Malaysia h...(Read More)

Phuket tsunami-evacuation drill reveals warning tower needs repairs

@Average Joe, have to wait for DDPM Bangkok, as DDPM Phuket is a hand sitting kindergarten. Actually...(Read More)

Phuket tsunami-evacuation drill reveals warning tower needs repairs

As I said the day of the drill - I live by the beach opposite Andara and we could NOT HEAR the tower...(Read More)

No gun used in teen attack in Phuket Town: Police

CCTV cams, not connected. No surprise.Hahaha. Is a PVC pipe not a weapen when used in a fight? What...(Read More)

NESDC to reboot Thai Canal plan

If Thai Canal gives a financial trill to Thai retired generals, politicians and 'influentials&#...(Read More)

Phuket tsunami-evacuation drill reveals warning tower needs repairs

Let's wait and see or DDPM Bangkok is going to check ALL the Tsunami Speakers on Phuket as all h...(Read More)

Phuket tsunami-evacuation drill reveals warning tower needs repairs

Before the drill? Yes, of course, but not on Phuket. Incompetence, laziness, and their 'logic&#...(Read More)

14 arrested in gambling raid, charged with illegal gathering under Emergency Decree

So nice to have a Emergency Decree. Can be used as a very selective tool against anything a Governme...(Read More)

Khon Kaen man arrested for hookahs

I've been in bars in Pattaya that have dozens of these things all around. Customers puffing away...(Read More)

Governor confirms four French ‘VIPs’ allowed through Phuket

Sorry, Thai government. So many sad people commenting here....(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
Phuket Property
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Kvik Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 