Patong traffic police ready for ‘We Run Phuket’

PHUKET: Patong Police Chief Col Aganit Danpitaksat today (Sept 11) urged motorists to avoid certain roads and areas in the beach town during the We Run Phuket event this weekend.

patongtourismSafety
By The Phuket News

Friday 11 September 2020, 04:50PM

Col Aganit told The Phuket News today (Sept 11) that roads in Patong will not be closed, but a separate lane for runners will be marked with traffic cones so that runners can run along the roads safely.

The event’s short distance run, 3km, will take place mostly on Patong Beach and along the beach road, Thaweewong Rd, from 4pm to 6pm tomorrow (Sept 12).

On Sunday, the main run along the 10km course will start at 6:30am and finish at around 9am.

The course starts on Patong Beach then onto Thaweewong Rd and continues north to Baan Kalim School, where runners will turn around and head south back to Loma Circle at the northern end of the Patong beach road. From there runners will turn left onto Phra Baramee Rd, then right onto Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd and right again onto Prachanukhro Rd to head back to Patong Beach.

“We will not close the roads, but for your convenience, please avoid the roads during the event time,” Col Aganit said.

According to the event organiser, Running Connect, each race – 3km and 10km – is limited to 2,000 entrants only.

