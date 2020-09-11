Plans afoot to grow medical marijuana in Phuket

PHUKET: The Phuket Public Health Office held a workshop yesterday (Sept 10) to raise awareness among people in Phuket looking to grow marijauana for medical and research purposes.

The seminar yesterday was well attended by those looking to grow marijuana for medical and research purposes. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong said there could be many benefits of using marijuana for medical treatments. Photo: PR Phuket

Joining the workshop, held at Phuket Rajabhat University, were Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong, PPHO Chief Dr Thanit Sermkaew and University President Asst Prof Dr Hiran Prasarnkan.

The workshop focussed on marijauna cultivation and processing for medical use and research purposes.

PPHO Chief Dr Thanit made it very clear that a permit from the Ministry of Health was required in order to legally grow marijuana for such purposes.

He did not explain whether such permits were already available.

Dr Thanit also made it plain that marijuana remains a Category 5 controlled substance under the Narcotics Act (No. 7) B.E. 2562.

“But the Minister of Public Health has issued a policy to allow people safe access to the use of marijuana and medical herbs,” he said.

Hence the workshop explained the law regulating the growing and production of marijuana and the process of applying for permission to plant, produce and distribute marijuana as a Category 5 drug, he explained.

“This also means safely growing marijuana, and educating people in how to prepare the planting area to prepare the soil and consider the weather conditions for cultivation for farmers in Phuket," he said.

Other issues explained were measures to control the quality of marijuana grown and how to test for residues in the soil, such as heavy metals or pesticides.

"We also need to look at dry processing marijuana and producing hemp oil to provide medical and research benefits," Dr Thanit said.

Vice Governor Phichet pointed out that the growing of marijuana for medical use could bring much benefit to the people.

"Every aspect of growing marijuana can bring us more knowledge, especially in the medical benefits of using treatments made from marijuana. Further study of its uses can help the future treatment of various diseases and medical conditions,” he said.