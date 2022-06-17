PHUKET XTRA - June 17 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Friday 17 June 2022, 05:48PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Good news , but those were expected.Anyway finally it's going back slowly to the old times.No &...(Read More)
Could prove expensive - you can be sure they will find the culprit - nowhere to hide in this town...(Read More)
Good, maybe the Orbator's storm troopers in Kamala will stop harassing patrons of one Antipodean...(Read More)
@K. Obviously you are not the sharpest tool in the shed . Read your own comments again. ( " ....(Read More)
DKK is tale wagging and derailing. I didn't say it would benefit the Hi-So's ONLY. You make...(Read More)
Kurt, you need to google again. The use of cannabis in South Korea for recreation is strictly forbid...(Read More)
Kurt, actually it was you saying that it will benefit the Hi-So's only ! Of course that's sh...(Read More)
By many countries their navy's do ship inspections at sea. More effective than in a port. Check ...(Read More)
DKK reaction is not reflecting correct. The bill is not to 'protect' Hi-So's, but to mak...(Read More)
Capt B, when navy ships do merchant ships/fishing boat inspections at sea they come along side with...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.