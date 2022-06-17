Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand Pass to end on July 1st! Marriage Equality bill vs Civil Partnership bill || June 17

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand Pass to end on July 1st! Marriage Equality bill vs Civil Partnership bill || June 17

PHUKET XTRA - June 17 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 17 June 2022, 05:48PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Mask requirement to be dropped outdoors, low-risk areas
Nightlife trading hours to return to normal
Foreigners sought for hit and run in Phuket
Phuket-grown durian gets a push
Thailand Pass, COVID insurance to end July 1
Some cannabis regulations issued
EU to give fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine membership bid
Firms push for softer tourism rules
Man, 81, killed in motorbike collision on dark road
EU praises push to boost labour rights
Phuket marks 28 new COVID cases, no deaths
Busy Phuket Town junction to be closed to traffic
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Airport road project behind schedule, More Covid easing, Cannabis for adults only || June 16
Russian prime suspect in murder of transgender lover
Phuket and Xiamen mark five year sister city anniversary

 

Phuket community
Mask requirement to be dropped outdoors, low-risk areas

Good news , but those were expected.Anyway finally it's going back slowly to the old times.No &...(Read More)

Foreigners sought for hit and run in Phuket

Could prove expensive - you can be sure they will find the culprit - nowhere to hide in this town...(Read More)

Nightlife trading hours to return to normal

Good, maybe the Orbator's storm troopers in Kamala will stop harassing patrons of one Antipodean...(Read More)

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

@K. Obviously you are not the sharpest tool in the shed . Read your own comments again. ( " ....(Read More)

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

DKK is tale wagging and derailing. I didn't say it would benefit the Hi-So's ONLY. You make...(Read More)

Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

Kurt, you need to google again. The use of cannabis in South Korea for recreation is strictly forbid...(Read More)

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

Kurt, actually it was you saying that it will benefit the Hi-So's only ! Of course that's sh...(Read More)

Phuket fishing fleet operators get grounding in emergency first aid

By many countries their navy's do ship inspections at sea. More effective than in a port. Check ...(Read More)

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

DKK reaction is not reflecting correct. The bill is not to 'protect' Hi-So's, but to mak...(Read More)

Phuket fishing fleet operators get grounding in emergency first aid

Capt B, when navy ships do merchant ships/fishing boat inspections at sea they come along side with...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
The Comedy Club

 