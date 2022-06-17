Man, 81, killed in motorbike collision on dark road

PHUKET: An 81-year-old man has died after the motorbike he was riding collided with another motorbike at speed on a dark road undergoing repaving in Tambon Thepkrasattri last night (June 16).

accidentsdeathtransportSafety

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 17 June 2022, 10:12AM

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene, near the Thalang Kung Kat restaurant on Don Chom Thao Rd in Moo 4, Thepkrasattri, at about 7:45pm.

Rescue workers provided emergency first and and CPR to Jaroon Tararattanakul, 81, at the scene before rushing him to Thalang Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Also seriously injured at the scene was the other motorbike rider, Kyaw Naing Oo, 37, who was also transported to Thalang Hospital.

According to the preliminary investigation into the accident, Mr Kyaw Naing Oo was riding his black-red Honda Wave motorcycle from Baan Don towards Thepkrasattri Rd when the accident happened.

Mr Jaroon, a resident of Anuphas Phuketkarn Rd in Phuket Town, was riding his black Honda Dream motorbike towards Wat Ban Don.

Local residents at the scene said that the road had become dangerous at night with no lighting while the road resurfacing continues, with more and more accidents occurring.

“It has been a long time, nearly a year, but the construction still has not yet been completed,” one resident said

“At night, especially during rainy nights, it is very difficult to see any other vehicles, and more and more accidents are happening,” she added.