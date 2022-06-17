Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man, 81, killed in motorbike collision on dark road

Man, 81, killed in motorbike collision on dark road

PHUKET: An 81-year-old man has died after the motorbike he was riding collided with another motorbike at speed on a dark road undergoing repaving in Tambon Thepkrasattri last night (June 16).

accidentsdeathtransportSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 17 June 2022, 10:12AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene, near the Thalang Kung Kat restaurant on Don Chom Thao Rd in Moo 4, Thepkrasattri, at about 7:45pm.

Rescue workers provided emergency first and and CPR to Jaroon Tararattanakul, 81, at the scene before rushing him to Thalang Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Also seriously injured at the scene was the other motorbike rider, Kyaw Naing Oo, 37, who was also transported to Thalang Hospital.

According to the preliminary investigation into the accident, Mr Kyaw Naing Oo was riding his black-red Honda Wave motorcycle from Baan Don towards Thepkrasattri Rd when the accident happened.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Mr Jaroon, a resident of Anuphas Phuketkarn Rd in Phuket Town, was riding his black Honda Dream motorbike towards Wat Ban Don.

Local residents at the scene said that the road had become dangerous at night with no lighting while the road resurfacing continues, with more and more accidents occurring.

“It has been a long time, nearly a year, but the construction still has not yet been completed,” one resident said

“At night, especially during rainy nights, it is very difficult to see any other vehicles, and more and more accidents are happening,” she added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Timothy | 17 June 2022 - 10:58:34 

That construction has been going on much longer than a year. More like 3 years. They don't have a clue what they are doing. Some sections are raised up a meter on a pile of fill that makes no sense at all. Never seen anything like it before. You would think a road should be one flat, smooth, even surface. But not here apparently.

Fascinated | 17 June 2022 - 10:52:13 

Quite common on the roads here to hit roadworks , holes and other obstructions that are never properly marked. Police- 'not my responsibility'. Orbator- 'not my responsibility'. Contractor- 'not my responsibility'.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket-grown durian gets a push
Thailand Pass, COVID insurance to end July 1
Some cannabis regulations issued
EU to give fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine membership bid
Firms push for softer tourism rules
EU praises push to boost labour rights
Phuket marks 28 new COVID cases, no deaths
Busy Phuket Town junction to be closed to traffic
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Airport road project behind schedule, More Covid easing, Cannabis for adults only || June 16
Russian prime suspect in murder of transgender lover
Phuket and Xiamen mark five year sister city anniversary
China vows support for Russia, drawing US ire
Roadworks beside airport runway behind schedule
Suspect confesses to burying bodies of two men missing in Amazon
Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

 

Phuket community
Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

@K. Obviously you are not the sharpest tool in the shed . Read your own comments again. ( " ....(Read More)

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

DKK is tale wagging and derailing. I didn't say it would benefit the Hi-So's ONLY. You make...(Read More)

Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

Kurt, you need to google again. The use of cannabis in South Korea for recreation is strictly forbid...(Read More)

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

Kurt, actually it was you saying that it will benefit the Hi-So's only ! Of course that's sh...(Read More)

Phuket fishing fleet operators get grounding in emergency first aid

By many countries their navy's do ship inspections at sea. More effective than in a port. Check ...(Read More)

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

DKK reaction is not reflecting correct. The bill is not to 'protect' Hi-So's, but to mak...(Read More)

Phuket fishing fleet operators get grounding in emergency first aid

Capt B, when navy ships do merchant ships/fishing boat inspections at sea they come along side with...(Read More)

Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

When DKK googles he will see there is no 'maybe'. There are more than 32 countries, all with...(Read More)

Man, 81, killed in motorbike collision on dark road

That construction has been going on much longer than a year. More like 3 years. They don't have ...(Read More)

Man, 81, killed in motorbike collision on dark road

Quite common on the roads here to hit roadworks , holes and other obstructions that are never proper...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
Lean On Me Live Fest
The Comedy Club
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket

 