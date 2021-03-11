BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand looking to reopen by October || March 11

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand looking to reopen by October || March 11

PHUKET XTRA - March 11 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Can Thailand open by October? |:| Six days Songkran |:| Investigating 253 more cops over gambling |:| ’Big Joke’ reinstated |:| 58 new Covid cases Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 11 March 2021, 07:31PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket to pilot ‘Sandbox model’ to receive foreign tourists from July: Tourism Minister
Phuket gold shops checked for security, police ramp up patrols
Restrictions to end ‘by October’
Songkran Holiday extended to six days
Mother asks for B100k dog bite compensation
International superyacht stays now extended to more than two years
Japan marks decade since 2011 quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster
Man, 25, dies as car hits power pole at high speed
Phuket villa quarantine praised a success, to be rolled out elsewhere in Thailand next month
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Premier’s sanitising spree to dodge questions! || March 10
Electricity outage to affect Patong
Phuket officials target island mass vaccination by Oct 1
Top US commander fears Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2027
Chiang Mai snags ‘most polluted’ label
Tourist spots to get extra shots

 

Phuket community
Phuket to pilot ‘Sandbox model’ to receive foreign tourists from July: Tourism Minister

who is going to be willing to come that is vaccinated & still has to go through any quarantine r...(Read More)

Phuket to pilot ‘Sandbox model’ to receive foreign tourists from July: Tourism Minister

The other day it was October- I wish he'd make his mind up. Now we see another contradictory ...(Read More)

Phuket to pilot ‘Sandbox model’ to receive foreign tourists from July: Tourism Minister

A new day.... A new dream 8-)...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Hearing the message loud and clear

close the bar. rename the bar. change ownership name. hey presto. bar open legally. only in thailand...(Read More)

Phuket officials target island mass vaccination by Oct 1

Analyzing, observing, comparing with how else where it goes better, commenting about, is not complai...(Read More)

Restrictions to end ‘by October’

"...if all sectors continue to cooperate with the government..." This is a huge disclaime...(Read More)

Man, 25, dies as car hits power pole at high speed

haha in a comment about someone dying is incredibly distasteful. I think "Kurt" needs some...(Read More)

Mother asks for B100k dog bite compensation

Really that's only 3000 US dollars, not unreasonable for an attack resulting in physical injury,...(Read More)

Chiang Mai snags ‘most polluted’ label

Not only 32,000 people suffering.. Can safely multiply that figure. Why I am not surprised Thai offi...(Read More)

Man, 25, dies as car hits power pole at high speed

I always love to see that the power poles 'stand their position and not give in' to reckless...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Property in Phuket
Brightview Center
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Lean On Me Live Fest
QSI Cooking 2021
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket

 