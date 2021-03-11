Songkran Holiday extended to six days

BANGKOK: The Songkran holiday will be extended to six days this year, after the Cabinet has approved a special holiday on April 12. The Songkran festival break will now run from Saturday through Thursday, April 10-15.



By National News Bureau of Thailand

Thursday 11 March 2021, 02:00PM

Photo: NNT

Meanwhile, Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome said water splashing will probably be allowed during the Songkran festival because the daily number of new COVID-19 cases had dropped from three digits to only two digits, reports state news agency NNT.

Mr Itthiphol said the government is paying more attention to the number of people at event venues, and will find a balance between helping the economy and the prevention of new clusters of COVID-19 which would spread the disease in communities.

He also said detailed measures for the Songkran festival would be presented to a sub-committee of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).