Meanwhile, Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome said water splashing will probably be allowed during the Songkran festival because the daily number of new COVID-19 cases had dropped from three digits to only two digits, reports state news agency NNT.
Mr Itthiphol said the government is paying more attention to the number of people at event venues, and will find a balance between helping the economy and the prevention of new clusters of COVID-19 which would spread the disease in communities.
He also said detailed measures for the Songkran festival would be presented to a sub-committee of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).
