PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand’s Game of Thrones? Fleeing a tiger! Bangla Rd. stabbing! || May 14

PHUKET XTRA - May 14 Escaping a tiger up a bamboo tree! |:| Thailand’s Game of Thrones continues |:| New mandatory requirement for older visas |:| Fatal stabbing on Bangla Road |:| Rape suspect arrested! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Tuesday 14 May 2019, 06:49PM

 

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket community
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

Most unpaid medical bills are from short stay holiday foreigners, insured at home, but arriving in T...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

How about insurance for local's cars and pickups, Taxi, tuktuk, jet ski, rental motorbikes, tour...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

What a safe holiday destination Thailand is with numbers like these. 3.42 million medical visits las...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

The hospital would not continually provide treatment without payment. Therefore, people on retiremen...(Read More)

Bar host stabbed to death on Bangla Road

... prefers to ignore that Bangla Rd is a location with burning down premises ( cost lives). Knife a...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

I not believe the non paid medical bills figures from the Chief of the MoPH Dept. It more looks lik...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

Look forward for more info coming time. Insurances mentioned in Longstay.tgia.org are insuring withi...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

I wonder which govt officials have shares in BDMS and insurance companies...(Read More)

More than 200 Phuket prisoners released by royal pardon

.."We had more than 3000 prisoners, last week I moved about (?) 500 to alleviate the crowded co...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

Most of that non payment number will be tourists, resident expats know full well that if you have no...(Read More)

 

