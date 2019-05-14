PHUKET: A bar host working on Patong’s Bangla Rd has been stabbed to death by another host after a fight broke out between them on Monday evening (May 13).

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Tuesday 14 May 2019, 11:21AM

Police at the scene of the crime on Bangla Road on Monday night (May 13). Photo: Patong Police

The two men were working as freelance hosts on the island’s main nightlife strip, earning commission from various bars that they would take customers to.

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee told The Phuket News today (May 14), “The two men began fighting on Bangla Rd at about 9:49pm when one of them, Pakorn Pongseeda, 32, pulled out a knife and stabbed the other, Anuchet Chanwijit, 42.”

Mr Anuchet was seriously injured and Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers arrived to take him to Patong Hospital where he died two hours later.

“Mr Pakorn was arrested and taken into custody. More details will follow as the investigation progresses,” Col Anotai said.