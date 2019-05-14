Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Bar host stabbed to death on Bangla Road

PHUKET: A bar host working on Patong’s Bangla Rd has been stabbed to death by another host after a fight broke out between them on Monday evening (May 13).

crimemurderviolencepatongpolicetourismdeath
By Waranya Prompinpiras

Tuesday 14 May 2019, 11:21AM

Police at the scene of the crime on Bangla Road on Monday night (May 13). Photo: Patong Police

Police at the scene of the crime on Bangla Road on Monday night (May 13). Photo: Patong Police

Bangla Road, Patong. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Bangla Road, Patong. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Bangla Road, Patong. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Bangla Road, Patong. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Bangla Road, Patong. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Bangla Road, Patong. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The two men were working as freelance hosts on the island’s main nightlife strip, earning commission from various bars that they would take customers to.

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee told The Phuket News today (May 14), “The two men began fighting on Bangla Rd at about 9:49pm when one of them, Pakorn Pongseeda, 32, pulled out a knife and stabbed the other, Anuchet Chanwijit, 42.”

Mr Anuchet was seriously injured and Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers arrived to take him to Patong Hospital where he died two hours later.

“Mr Pakorn was arrested and taken into custody. More details will follow as the investigation progresses,” Col Anotai said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 14 May 2019 - 13:52:49 

Let's put it plain, the 2 thai men were touts. A forbidden 'profession' by thai laws.  But with RTP 'appreciation' ignored/allowed at Bangla Road.  More details will never published by RTP.  Just the RTP understatement, ...freelance hosts.. say it all. Touts, who appreciate RTP not to see them working.  Anyway, who wants to walk at  Bangla Rd 'strip'. For what?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bangla Road bar tout charged with murder
Patong taxi driver surrenders, charged for street slaying
Phuket bar owner ‘Sia Auan’ admits to double-murder
Wanted Phuket bar owner arrested in Cambodia
Cops nab fourth suspect in double slaying
More suspects in Bangkok gang shootout arrested
Tattoo artist charged with killing Frenchman in Bangkok
Myanmar couple stabbed in Chalong
Air Force officer stomped to death by husband in front of children
New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder
Facebook Live streamed New Zealand terrorist attack leaves 40 dead
Killer cop confesses to Phuket street slaying
Man arrested for slaying ex-partner in the street
DJ ‘too ill’ to report to hear animal cruelty charges
Animal lovers seek action against alleged kitten killer

 

Phuket community
Bar host stabbed to death on Bangla Road

Let's put it plain, the 2 thai men were touts. A forbidden 'profession' by thai laws. B...(Read More)

Cabinet approves mandatory health insurance for long-stay visas

A bit pointless making OPD compulsory....(Read More)

Phuket’s Rawai fastest-growing Airbnb area in Thailand

What is the appeal of Rawai, I'd like to know. Extreme density of traffic and Asia's second ...(Read More)

Visakha Bucha Buddhist holiday brings alcohol ban

Thanks for alcohol ban warning. Not a evening to go out for Saturday night dinner in freedom to have...(Read More)

Thaksin holds talks to take over Crystal Palace

was he not banned from owning a football club because of his criminal record? Which is why he was fo...(Read More)

Jellyfish warning issued for Bang Tao, Layan beaches

Phuket beach water pollution due to free flows of dirty and contaminated waste water, so less turtle...(Read More)

Visa fee exemption boosts Indian arrivals

Arrivals from China did not drop 'slightly', they dropped a lot! And May month is always a &...(Read More)

Police urge safety after Italian cyclist hit by car

Is this police officer a bit lost? Why warning the correct left lane driving cyclists who always be ...(Read More)

Wastewater pouring onto Phuket beaches comes under fire, again

Ben/Rorri, I agree 100%. The sewage"system" they have now is just concrete troughs with op...(Read More)

Waiting Room: Chalong Hospital delayed as last-minute changes stall

Someones life cannot get much lower if they need to make a comment such as "Of course peeping T...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
China International Boat Show 2019
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019

 